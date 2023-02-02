Sharon Osbourne didn’t divorce her husband Ozzy following reports they’d split in 2022. She admits she’s “still awestruck” by him as he cancels his tour due to being too weak to sing and perform.

The reality TV personality took to Instagram to share her thoughts as Ozzy Osbourne’s wife. It comes as the English legendary rock singer announced his retirement from touring, leaving many devastated.

As a result, many are asking when Sharon and Ozzy got married, and what his wife is up to now. They have praised her for supporting her husband despite their on-and-off relationship in the public eye.

Sharon Osbourne didn’t divorce Ozzy

Sharon didn’t divorce Ozzy and continues to be married to him. Ozzy, 73, has been married to Sharon, 70, for more than 40 years. However, they announced in 2016 that they were divorcing due to the Black Sabbath star’s infidelity.

However, they soon reunited and have been going strong ever since. The couple currently lives with their 11 pets – two cats and nine dogs – and have moved back to the UK amid Ozzy’s health battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Seven years after they wed, Ozzy ended up being arrested for attempting to strangle Sharon in a booze-fuelled rage, according to The Express. Sharon didn’t press charges, and Ozzy spent three months in rehab.

When did Ozzy and Sharon get married?

Ozzy and Sharon got married in Hawaii on July 4, 1982, looking absolutely smitten. The legendary rock singer met Sharon, who would become his second wife, in 1970. She was 18 at the time.

Their relationship did not turn romantic until 1979. Together, Sharon and Ozzy have three children: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Known as one of the most famous couples ever, they did split up for a year in 2016, but are going strong now.

She took to Instagram to admit she’s “still awestruck” in a tribute to Ozzy’s retirement. Sharon is seen watching him on stage with tears in her eyes, to which fans have called their family “absolutely amazing” and the “cutest.”

What is Sharon doing now?

Sharon recently claimed she’s been “canceled” following remarks she made as co-host on The Talk show in the US. She’s returned to the UK and claimed on the UK breakfast show This Morning she “can’t get arrested in America.”

As Ozzy, cancels his tour and retires, Sharon is busy working on her own show. During an interview on This Morning, she said: “It went wrong, it went very, very wrong. They say there is no blacklisting in America, well I’m living proof.”

Sharon was dismissed from The Talk for defending Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle. She now presents The Talk in the UK on Talk TV and she and Ozzy are set to star in a new BBC documentary series about their life.

