Sharon Osbourne was a guest on Club Random with Bill Maher in 2023 and opened up about her use of the weight loss drug Ozempic. Seventy-year-old Sharon is one of many A-Listers who have publicly spoken of injecting the weight loss drug but she explains in August that she’s now “off” it.

During her life in the spotlight as a music manager, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, a talent show judge, and talk show host, Sharon Osbourne explained that she often battled with her weight. She has three children, Aimee, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne, and five grandchildren. Despite being a grandmother, Sharon is “looking great for her age,” according to the podcast host.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne is now ‘off’ Ozempic

Speaking on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she previously used the weight loss drug Ozempic.

She said: “For me, the first few weeks was f***ing s*** because you just throw up all the time, and feel so nauseous.”

Sharon explained that “after a couple of weeks” the nausea wears off. She said: “Then you’re just fine, you feel nothing.”

The author and talk show host confirmed that she’s now “been off it for a while.”

She battled ‘a weight problem’

From December 2022 to June 2023, Sharon confirmed that she was using Ozempic to lose weight.

During Bill Maher’s podcast, she said that she “doesn’t feel hungry,” even though she’s stopped taking the medication.

When asked if she was “always a big eater,” Sharon explained: “No, I’ve just always had a weight problem.”

She described herself as a “big Jewish girl with a big dad, big mom.”

Sharon joked: “It was just my luck that when big bums come in I don’t f***ing have one anymore.”

Sharon opted for surgery before jabs

After speaking openly about her Ozempic use, Sharon explained that she had “tried everything” before to lose weight.

She said on the podcast: “When you have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says ‘takes this injection and you’re going to be skinny’…”

Her surgery dates back decades as she opted for a gastric bypass in 1999. She had the band removed in 2006, reports ET.

Speaking on The Talk in 2023, Sharon explained that she lost 30lb using Ozempic, reports Page Six.