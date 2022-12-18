Sharon Osbourne raised concerns after it was reported the television personality was rushed to hospital following a ‘medical emergency’ while filming a show on set. Now released from the hospital, her son Jack has given worried fans an update over her health scare.

The British-American personality is known for having a very healthy lifestyle in her years in the spotlight. Recently, she spent a lot of time caring for her husband, Ozzy, who has Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon Osbourne rushed to the hospital while filming on set

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

On December 16, Sharon was rushed to the hospital. Reports said she suffered a “medical emergency” while filming on set in California.

Reports said The X-Factor judge “fell ill” as she was filming an upcoming appearance at Night of Terror at The Glenn Tavern Inn in Santa Paula.

A spokesperson for the local fire department said they received a “medical call”, transporting one person to Santa Paula Hospital, wrote TMZ.

Sharon doesn’t have any health problems, according to reports. However, back in May, the television personality revealed she contracted Covid from her husband Ozzy.

Fans became concerned about Sharon and started leaving well-wishing messages on social media. Her son, Jack, broke the silence and updated fans on his mother’s current status.

Jack took to his personal Instagram account, where he sent a message to his 646k followers via his Instagram stories ensuring Sharon was “now home”

“Ok here is what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures, he wrote.

“She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha.”

“Now that we have made that clear… She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home.”

Jack told his followers he wouldn’t share more information. He decided he would leave it for his mother to “share about when she is ready”.

Ozzy Osbourne’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease

Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne has dealt with Parkinson’s disease since 2003. The Black Sabbath frontman didn’t speak about his diagnosis until 2020. He chose to keep it a secret from the public for more than 15 years.

The X Factor star opened up about her husband’s diagnosis and how it affected her. This was during ITV’s documentary Paxman: Putting up with Parkinson’s, which aired last October.

“Suddenly, your life just stops – life as you knew it,” she told the cameras.

Since then, Sharon has been taking care of her husband after he suffered a deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and injured his back and neck after falling in his Los Angeles home in 2019.

