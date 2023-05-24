Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she used a certain weight loss drug to shed pounds but the medication made her “nauseous” for months.

The British-American TV personality has shared her experience with weight loss drugs and opened up about the side effects of the medication.

During an episode of The Talk UK earlier this month, Sharon warned about the trend of using medications for weight loss after she took one and left her feeling “sick” for months.

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne used weight loss drug to shed pounds

The 70-year-old media personality got candid about her weight loss journey after a medication helped her lose 30 pounds but left her feeling “sick” for months.

In an episode on her Talk TV panel show earlier this month, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she was “sick for a couple of months” while she was taking the weight-loss drug.

“The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous,” she explained. “Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

While the presenter didn’t reveal the exact medication she was on, she warned her viewers and said “like everything, there’s always no quick recipe”.

Sharon said she took the drug for 4 months

The former X Factor judge went on to reveal that she managed to lose 30 pounds during the whole process.

“But listen, I took it for four months, and I lost 30 pounds,” she explained. “I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.”

The presenter addressed that weight loss could be a “mental problem” for many who want to keep a healthier lifestyle. “It is a mental problem,” she continued. “It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies.”

The presenter is done with cosmetic surgery

In related news, the presenter recently shared that she was done with cosmetic surgery after her fifth facelift left her “looking like a cyclops”.

The presenter has always been candid about past cosmetic treatments and openly talked about her experiences during panel show appearances.

In a recent interview with The Sun about the surgery, Sharon said: “That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f***ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now, like, no more. Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift.”