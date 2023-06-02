Sharon Osbourne has posted her “favorite” clip of her husband Ozzy from the time when the musician was deemed a “concern” in the media.

The British-American media personality has taken a trip down memory lane with an old media report of fans attending one of her husband’s concerts in the ’80s.

Sharon often shares throwback videos on her Instagram profile and the latest clip has left many of her followers in stitches.

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne posts “favorite” clip of Ozzy

On Thursday, Sharon posted a short video from a 1989 media report which features fans getting wild after one of Ozzy’s concerts. “Forever My Favorite Clip,” the former X Factor judge captioned the video.

The clip features a CBS reporter asking a group of “Ozzy supporters” to share their experience after attending his concert.

“It was loud as s**t,” one fan shouted to the microphone, while another one chimed in: “It was a great time”.

The report cuts back to the studio where a news anchor discussed that parents have raised “concerns” over claims of “satanic influences” surrounding Ozzy and his music.

The news anchor asked the reporter whether she has seen any kind of this “influence” among the musician’s supporters. At this moment, the fans started shouting even louder making it hard for the reporter to respond.

Fans react to throwback video

Sharon’s video was filled with reactions and messages from her Instagram followers, leaving many of them giggling over the baseless claims.

“Awww.. the good ole days,” one fan reacted in the comments. “When the reason for ‘concern’ was all about the music.”

“Ridiculous! Ozzy is the best!!!!!” another one commented. Someone else added: “Funny how a gentle & kind guy ever was confused with devil worship.”

“Shout out to the reporter on the scene,” a fourth one wrote. “Good attitude.”

Old Osbournes video trends on TikTok

In related news, an old episode from The Osbournes has resurfaced on TikTok where Sharon and Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne had a rebellious moment and told her parents that she would go to Las Vegas to get married.

The Osbournes aired between 2002 and 2005 on MTV and featured Ozzy, Sharon, and their two children, Jack and Kelly.

When Kelly revealed her plans, her mom reacted: “I know you will, Kelly. Do it, Kelly. How exciting. I love a good wedding.”

Kelly insisted that she was serious about her plan and Sharon encouraged her daughter to tie the knot and “get pregnant” after that.