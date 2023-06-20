Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne placed their family life under the spotlight when they kicked off their reality show, but eldest daughter Aimee distanced herself from the media chatter before the kids became stars in their own right.

Over two decades ago, The Osbournes allowed viewers into their home life and gave a glimpse of what the Prince of Darkness was like behind closed doors. The first season premiered in March 2002 and became MTV‘s most-watched series ever that year.

Jack and Kelly Osbourne, the two younger children, featured heavily on the show, as did Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. But the eldest child Aimee was notably absent from appearing on the MTV hit.

Photo by BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Aimee Osbourne wanted life away from the spotlight

Aimee Osbourne, 39, is the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. She was born on September 2, 1983, in London, England. Ozzy shares three older children with his first wife, Thelma Riley.

When the MTV series began filming, Aimee expressed her desire to stay away from the cameras. She expressed fears that featuring on the show would potentially damage her burgeoning music career.

Aimee does, however, briefly appear in the show through unintentional cameos, family pictures, and being mentioned by the other Osbournes. Ozzy’s eldest child, Jessica, whom he shares with Thelma, is the only child to never appear on the show.

‘Who is the third baby?’

On Sunday, June 18, this year’s Father’s Day, Sharon Osbourne took to her social media accounts to praise her husband, Ozzy.

Sharing a throwback shot of Ozzy and his kids dressed in Gothic black-and-white velour ensembles complete with ruffles, there were questions about the identity of the third child.

“Who is the 3rd baby? Forgive my ignorance. I thought y’all only had the two,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments of Sharon’s post.

“She is Ozzy and Sharon’s oldest daughter,” another user replied in the comments. “She doesn’t like to be in front of the camera,” they wrote before adding that Aimee is “a very private person”

Aimee Osbourne found success in music and acting

Like her famous parents, Aimee has gone on to find success working in the music industry. In 2010, she started releasing synth-pop music under the name ARO, inspired by her initials. Aimee has been developing her music over the past few years. Her latest update came in 2020 when the singer promised that an EP was in the works.

Aimee has also dabbled in the acting world, securing her break into the industry after being cast in MTV’s 2003 adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Aimee appeared in the movie alongside Katherine Heigl, Mike Vogel, and Christopher Masterson.