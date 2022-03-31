Love is Blind's Natalie reveals real reason she called it quits with Shane













Love is Blind season 2 was a serious rollercoaster of emotions for both the participants and viewers at home. The pods episodes were awkward as it gets, the honeymoon in Mexico was spicy for all the wrong reasons, the marriage refusals were almost too much to take and the reunion show – need we even go there?

The Netflix series wrapped on March 4th, 2022 but it looks like the drama is still trailing on post-filming as Shyane Jansen has spoken on Nick Viall’s podcast in March. Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen had a complex journey on Love Is Blind season 2, from the mix-up with Shaina to their awkward wedding day, let’s find out more about what the former couple is saying about one another now…

Shayne Jansen speaks on Nick Viall’s podcast

In an interview with Nick Viall on his podcast, The Viall Files, on March 30th 2022, Shayne got a lot off his chest.

In his first official interview since Love is Blind season 2 finished, explaining his behaviour on Love Is Blind, Shayne said he has ADHD and anxiety but he also drinks a lot of coffee.

Speaking of Natalie and his experience on Love is Blind, Shayne said that they: “always had talks about what she wanted to say“.

He also said that Natalie “ran away” from having a conversation with Shaina.

Shayne was also asked if Natalie knew about the things he was saying on the podcast to which he replied: “Yes” but he also added that he has a lot more to say.

Natalie Lee’s Instagram Story

In response to Shayne’s comments on The Viall Files, Natalie took to Instagram Stories and said that she was “saddened and confused by his dishonestly on the podcast“.

Natalie addressed each of the points that Shayne had made on the podcast and defended herself in the lengthy IG post.

The Love is Blind star said that “blatantly lying” about her “on a podcast for whatever motive” is where she “draws the line“.

Screenshot: @natalieminalee Instagram Stories

Natalie states the reason she called it quits with Shane

On the podcast with Nick Viall, Shayne said that he ended things with Natalie, adding that he never felt that he was going to be enough for her and that she made him feel like a horrible person.

He said of his comments: “I’m trying to be respectful with it” and “we were arguing again last night“.

Natalie also said that they’d “Recently met up to discuss the possibility of reconciliation but ultimately agreed not to date until he changed some of his behaviours“.

She concluded in her IG Story that she “finally closed the door” on any kind of reconciliation with Shayne after “discovering some lies” he told her.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Shayne Jansen podcast, Natalie Lee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2022

