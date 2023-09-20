Shirley Ballas shows off the results of her non-surgical facelift in 2023 as Strictly Come Dancing kicks off its 21st series. Professional dancer Shirley has been part of the BBC show’s judging panel since 2017. This year, she debuts a brand new look after months of treatments.

The BBC show judge has been dancing for decades and in the spotlight for years. Heading into her sixties, Shirley has fans commenting on her latest posts that she’s looking “fantastic” and still brimming with “energy.”

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Shirley Ballas shows off facelift

In 2023, 63-year-old Shirley showcased a revitalized look to match her youthful energy.

On September 19, NeoGen Plasma UK took to Instagram to share a testimonial of Shirley’s.

Speaking to the camera, Shirley said that she has been having NeoGen treatments and that her “skin has improved dramatically.”

As the Strictly Come Dancing star says that she can see the results herself, her fans are also leaving many compliments on her Instagram posts in regard to her cosmetic procedure results.

What treatment did Shirley have?

Shirley didn’t opt for a surgical facelift but she achieved her youthful glow via multiple treatments of NeoGen.

She said that she started the treatments around eighteen months ago. The Strictly judge said that she “just wants to keep it up,” as her complexion has improved so much.

Before and after shots of Shirley, posted by NeoGen Plasma UK and the doctor who carried out her treatments, showcase her results.

Strictly judge had ‘little downtime’

Dancing star Shirley opted for a non-surgical facelift as the treatments require “so little downtime.”

The treatments were carried out by Dr Judy Todd at London’s Cadogan Clinic.

The aesthetics doctor shared a video of Shirley explaining that she’s “a very very busy woman,” and that she doesn’t have “time to sit for a whole week to wait for her face to heal.”

Shirley’s rejuvenated look required around a year and a half of visits to Dr Todd and she says that she plans on continuing her NeoGen journey.

