Sig Hansen's catches are so deadly he's now a millionaire











With the Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns coming onto our screens on Tuesday 27 September, that also means that captain Sig Hansen will be returning too and fans can’t wait.

Captain Sig Hansen is a Captain on the Northwestern fishing vessel and through his appearance on Deadliest Catch, he can now confidently call himself a reality TV star as well.

With his career on the boat and on our screens, Hansen has managed to rack up a pretty penny and has a whopping net worth because of it. Check it out.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham | Teaser | Disney+ BridTV 11336 Save Our Squad with David Beckham | Teaser | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Nhs_l2N3vSA/hqdefault.jpg 1103935 1103935 center 22403

Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images

What is Sig Hansen’s net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Sig has an impressive net worth of around $4 million. Captain Hansen is best known for appearing on the reality TV show Deadliest Catch and has been a leading cast member since the series debut.

His boat, F/V Northwestern, is one of the most productive in the entire show, and Captain Hansen holds the honor of never losing a single sailor to the rough seas. Something he is incredibly proud of.

He will have made the majority of his fortune through selling his catches and appearing on the infamous series. In addition to his starring role on Deadliest Catch, Hansen also serves as a technical advisor.

Sig Hansen’s fishing career

Sig comes from a long line of Norwegian fishermen. He first started working on his father’s fishing boat at the age of 14 and became a full-time fisherman after graduating from high school. During this period, Sig Hansen became familiar with Alaskan waters and the Bering Sea.

Sig then worked his way up the ranks aboard the Northwestern and became a relief skipper. By just 24, he was the full-time captain of the vessel. Under his command, the vessel has enjoyed an excellent record, both in terms of safety and gross production.

In 2005 and 2006, the Northwestern earned the highest amount of money of all the vessels featured on Deadliest Catch. It appears that Sig has no plan of leaving his boat any time soon.

CHECK IT OUT: Deadliest Catch’s Josh Harris fired after 1998 sexual assault sentencing

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns

It’s here! The new season of Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns is returning to our screens on Tuesday 27 September 2022. The exciting part of the show’s return is that this time it will focus lo mainly on Sig.

According to Looper, this brand new show will have a laser focus on Sig Hansen and Mandy Pederson, who have been known to captain the Fishing Vessel Northwestern. Hansen is from a long line of anglers and he has continued the trend with his very own daughter, who we will get to see more of in the new series.

The new show will be available to watch on Discovery channel and Discovery+ From 27 September.

WATCH DEADLIEST CATCH ON DISCOVERY EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK