Fans are obsessing over a throwback clip of Simon Cowell showing his “original face” after many have claimed that he has got a “new one” after being unable to “recognize” him.

Internet users have sent an older image of the celebrity judge side-by-side with his current image viral. Leaving many BGT and X Factor fans wondering just what had happened to his vastly different visage…

A recent TikTok video has gone viral as a clip of Simon Cowell on the Graham Norton show as fans have commented that he looks very different from now. Albeit the clip is from Season 5, Episode 10 of The Graham Norton Show which aired 25 January 2002.

The top comment under the video comes from a user called Freda who wrote: “Look at his original face.” The remark received over 11,300 likes and similar comments followed. As another fan penned: “how has Simon changed so much but Graham didn’t age at all.”

At this year’s pre-recorded Royal Variety performance on December 2 viewers couldn’t take their eyes off Simon Cowell and decided to take to social media to comment on the fact.

As Cowell introduced Britain’s Got Talent Winner Axel Blake at London’s Royal Albert Hall, many noted his extremely smooth-looking face. A couple of days later, Cowell appeared on the ITV chat show Loose Women where he spoke of his eight-year-old son Eric. Many think Cowell’s face looked different in the clip, with many others claiming it was just the way the shade was hitting his face.

This has led internet users to think up a bizarre conspiracy theory that he has been replaced by a “lookalike.” Some have suggested his ever-changing appearance could be down to plastic surgery. However, Simon dissolved his facial fillers and stopped with Botox earlier this year.

Simon previously described botox as being “no more unusual than toothpaste” as per Glamour via The Mirror. However, there came a point where Simon confessed that even he didn’t recognize himself anymore.

Simon Cowell undergoes weight transformation

There came a point where Simon realized enough was enough. Cowell told The Sun of his plastic surgery journey: “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.”

In 2019, as Simon was coming up to his 60th birthday, the business mogul admitted to having a “21st-century facelift” and “too much Botox.” However, after being unhappy with the results he has decided to not touch his face since.

Instead, Cowell has made changes to his appearance by losing over four stone (60lbs), as he revealed in an interview with The Sun. He explained the main change he made was cutting out eating red meat. He recalled: “All I do is avoid just red meat – white meat is fine – and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer.

“If you’re on a diet you have to keep the food sensible, but it’s got to be interesting and tasty, then the diet’s surprisingly easy.”

