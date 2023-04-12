Many celebrities along the years have fallen victim to cruel death hoaxes and the impact on fans never lessens. Now, it seems like music mogul Simon Cowell is the latest to be affected – however, he is not dead in 2023 and is alive and kicking, as the death hoax rises once again.

Social media has become a hot spot for the spread of fake rumors, and unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the America’s Got Talent judge has been at the center of these false rumors.

We take a look into where the Simon Cowell death hoax came from and why it’s still floating around despite having been thoroughly debunked.

Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

False rumors Simon Cowell is dead trend online in 2023

The first time the Simon Cowell death hoax began trending was in January 2023, when Twitter users cruelly pranked his ex-wife Sinitta. She went online to tell fans:

“There is a terrible prank that Simon Cowell is dead. It freaked me out last night when people started messaging me.”

“Simon is NOT dead, people – he’s very much alive and well.”

“Thank God I have a sense of humor but you really scared me,” Cowell’s ex continued.

In February 2023, there was another rumor going round that he had passed away in a car crash, however, of course, none of this was true.

Now, just over a month later, “Simon Cowell dead” once again trends online, but this time it isn’t fooling anyone. Just in case you were worrying, though, it is definitely not true and the music mogul is alive and well.

The mogul has had a weight loss transformation

Although some fans were concerned about Simon Cowell’s weight loss, however, there is no indication that there is anything wrong with his health.

In fact, he lost weight due to an accident he had in his home in 2017 that made him realize he needed a lifestyle change. The star suffered a fall on his stairs in 2017 in his London home and blamed the injuries on his “unhealthy lifestyle.”

Since then, he has lost upwards of 55 lbs and four waist sizes.

Simon is busy with new AGT and BGT series

Just last week, Simon took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself alongside the rest of the AGT judges as they kick off a new season.

However, Simon was suffering from slightly ill health in this photo as he lost his voice during the auditions. He captioned the photo: “I’m lost for words…” as fans in the comments cleared up what he meant in the cryptic post.

“To everyone asking: Simon lost his voice while filming this season!” explained one.

“Yup he did! I was in the audience of AGT and he couldn’t speak. Sofia Vergara had to read out loud what he wrote in papers,” responded another.