Simon Leviev’s Tinder terror won’t stop him from landing a career in Hollywood











Simon Leviev took the world by storm after the infamous Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler revealed that the Israeli man had been conning women out of millions of dollars on the dating app, Tinder.

Most people thought that Simon would be cancelled after the documentary but he continues to surprise us as the reaction has been quite the opposite.

Simon Leviev – originally Shimon Hayut – has his sights set on Hollywood now as he reveals he has recently been signed to a talent agency and has big plans for his future.

Tinder Swindler. Picture: Netflix Press Pack

everyone saying “could never be me” about the Tinder Swindler as if we all haven’t date a broke man who is a pathological liar — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 15, 2022

Simon has signed with a talent manager

Since the Tinder Swindler took the world by storm, Simon has been approached by a lot of people in the entertainment industry.

We never got the hear his side of the story or see the ‘real’ him as he refused to appear on the Netflix documentary so it’s no surprise that certain agents became interested in what he has to say.

Simon has been signed by Gina Rodriguez who is a talent manager for Ginoti Inc. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight she was asked about her recent move to sign Simon and said,

I was intrigued by the Netflix story. I saw the world’s greatest salesman. It left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased. I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story. Gina Rodriguez, Entertainment Tonight

In terms of what he wants to do with his career – Gina said he is interested in starting his own podcast, writing his own book and ironically – hosting his own dating show!

How Leviev conned women out of millions

SImons victims would originally find him through Tinder where his profile pictures were inviting – showing him on luxury boats, jets and head to toe in designer drip.

He also pretended her was the son of billionaire Israeli diamond mogul, Lev Leviev, as a way to make women think he was richer than he was.

It’s clear to see from watching the programme that Simon had a calculated and pre-meditated plan when it came to conning women. Once he had matched them on Tinder he would take them on a lavish first date, usually incorporating a jet and trip away of some sort.

He would then continue the relationship, flying around with the women whilst doing the exact same with others and pretending he was away on “business trips.”

Once he and his chosen victim had become close he would make up a story about his “enemies” being after him to try and worry and scare the women. This allowed him to then message his girlfriends saying he needed help as his credit cards couldn’t be used due to “security reasons.”

He would then convince the women to open up bank accounts and take out loans for him which they would then send to Simon and he would spend doing the same thing to other women.

He falsely promised to pay off these loans for the women and left them in $100,000 worth of debts.

the tinder swindler is so wild to me because if any man told me “my enemies are after me I need $25k” I would be like damn that’s crazy, good luck though — jodie (@jodieegrace) February 10, 2022

