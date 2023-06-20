Julia Fox’s mermaid bikini is her latest look that has heads turning in 2023. The actress and model has been known to send the internet into a frenzy over her fashion statements including cut-out pants and translucent tops.

Julia, who once dated Kanye West, shut down the runway this June as she walked for Dsquared2. The 33-year-old donned a neutral sheer dress paired with boots and stockings as well as a clamshell necklace from the SS24 collection. After strutting down the runway, Julia partied in a mermaid bikini that fans are keen to get a copy of for themselves.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox stuns in mermaid bikini

Model and mom-of-one Julia Fox shared a snap of herself in Dsquared2 following her runway moment with the brand.

Julia poses sitting on a sofa in the photo wearing a bikini top adorned with clam shells. She also wears a white skirt with string bikini bottoms.

The model completes the look with a pair of lobster-decorated platform heels and a black handbag.

Julia gives ‘siren’ vibes

With shells, lobsters, and wet-look hair, Julia’s eye-catching outfit had many people commenting the same thing on her post.

Lots of her fans wrote that she was looking like a “siren,” and a “mermaid.”

The model also captioned her post: “$exy siren.”

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn commented that Julia is a “born siren.”

Fans hail the model ‘iconic’

Julia’s ocean-inspired look also sees her being dubbed an “icon,” in her Instagram comments.

The star raked in a ton of fire emojis on her post as well as having many people say she was looking “hot,” and “beautiful.”

One fan asked if they could “borrow” Julia’s clamshell bikini top, while more said: “I need the top.”

Fans said that Julia was “slaying,” as “always,” and others loved her lobster heels.