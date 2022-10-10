Sister Wives fans are 'so happy' Janelle and Christine Brown keep in touch











After 25 years of plural marriage, Christine Brown and the infamous Kody Brown split up in 2021. The former couple starred in TLC’s reality TV series Sister Wives alongside Kody’s other wives, including Janelle.

Since the split, fans have been over the moon to learn that both Christine and Janelle have remained close friends, and Janelle even spent her summer traveling with her husband’s former wife.

All of Kody’s current and former wives had a close connection and bond and audiences think it’s great that the women have managed to keep their friendships separate from their marriages.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Christine left Kody Brown last year

On Nov. 2, 2021, Christine took to Instagram to announce her separation from Kody after 25 years of marriage, and it’s safe to say that the breakup came as a shock to many. In the caption, Christine wrote:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

The former couple, who were part of a plural marriage, shares six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Paedon, and Truely. Kody shared his own statement on Instagram, and it seems the decision was in Christine’s hands, writing:

Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.

Janelle shared a traveling video with Christine

Despite their divorce, it hasn’t affected Christine’s friendship with Kody’s other wife, Janelle as she took to her Instagram this week to share an adorable traveling video.

It seems the ladies have spent the past month having a little road trip with Janelle’s kids and in the caption of the video, Janelle wrote:

I have had an extraordinary month. I’ve never ever had the opportunity to travel as much as I have in the past month. For business, for family, for fun. This past week I’ve been driving across the country with @christine_brownsw@madison_rose11@ysabelpaigebrown and the babies.

Janelle went on to say how she took a detour up to Madison Valley in Montana and the images in the video looked stunning. Click here to see the video.

Fans are “so happy” that they keep in touch

Janelle’s Instagram video has come as a massive positive for fans of the show and they are over the moon that the ladies have managed to stay close friends following Christine’s divorce from Kody. One person said:

I’m so happy that you and Christine have remained so close as well as with each other’s children

Another chimed in the comment section saying, “Have a great time Jannelle!!!! I hope you leave Cootie and stick with Christine !!! You two look so happy now !!!!”

Another viewer said, “I really admire you ‘ll relationship, keep sticking together “YESSS” It speaks volumes.”

