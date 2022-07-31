











Sisters Wives’ Janelle and Kody’s daughter Madison Brown (now Brush) is pregnant again as she shared the joyous news with fans.

Janelle and Kody have three children together, including Madison.

The current mum-of-two announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram over the weekend in an adorable way.

She shared a photo of her two eldest children in matching t-shirts that had the news featured on the clothing.

The TLC Sister Wives star’s daughter had a shirt that said “big sister” on it, and her son had the same in blue which read “big brother” to tell fans she was pregnant.

Madison’s cute pregnancy announcement

Maddie captioned the adorable photo: “The picture says it all!

“The Brush family is growing by one early February.”

Fans rushed to congratulate the pair, with one writing: “Ahhhhhh! Congrats! I was hoping you would add another! Your genes are way too cute to stop at 2.”

A second added: “YAAAAAAY!!! ❤️ So excited for you all. Praying for a happy, healthy pregnancy and birth.”

Christine Brown, who was also with her dad Kody on Sister Wives, penned: “Can’t wait for another grandbaby!

It comes two years after Maddie and husband Caleb welcomed Evie into the world, their youngest.

Evie was born in August 2019, and her parents announced after that the toddler had been diagnosed with FATCO syndrome.

FATCO syndrome is a rare genetic disorder which can cause limb malfunction. Evie underwent a leg amputation due to the rare condition.

According to her mom Maddie, the tot also had to have her hand ‘clipped’.

The family also shared the wonderful moment Evie was able to walk for the first time with a prosthetic leg around her first birthday.

Are Janelle and Kody still together?

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

In recent news some fans wondered if Janelle was still with Kody, but their son Paedon spoke out about the rumours.

In April this year, he took to social media to confirm Janelle was still with his dad, after followers grew worried when Christine Brown left her 25-year marriage.

At the time, according to ScreenRant, Paedon went live on Instagram to tell his 55,000 followers about his life and updates with his family.

When one fan asked if Janelle was still with his dad he said yes.

