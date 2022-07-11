











Fans were left wondering why Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown didn’t move into the RV at Coyote Pass over the summer – like she usually does – and apparently it’s to do with her daughter Savanah.

Janelle responded to a fan’s question during an Instagram live and explained to us the reason for her not returning for their annual RV tour down at the Pass. Reality Titbit has all the details, check it out.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Janelle reveals why she didn’t go to Coyote Pass

During an Instagram live, which she posted via Instagram on Sunday, July 10, Janelle revealed:

I didn’t go to the RV this summer, Savanah really struggled with the RV.

Sister Wives’ star Janelle shares her 17-year-old daughter with her husband, Kody Brown. During the video she continued to say:

She was a trooper last year, but she said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t.’ She’s going into her senior year. So, we opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends.

Janelle teased that she was moving back to Coyote Pass

Janelle’s explanation on Instagram comes three months after she initially teased moving back to Coyote Pass, sharing a clip via Instagram as she showed off the scenic views. During the video she said:

We came out to the property to … we’re starting to get things ready for this next summer, and I remember how much I love it here. You know, I was in town for the winter — and I love the town, love it — but gosh! And I forget about what it’s like out here, and I came out and it’s kind of starting to be spring and … I just love it here.

She also added that they were “moving stuff around” and gushed about how “amazing” the picturesque landscape is.

Janelle has started her own business

Despite not spending time in the RV this summer, it appears that she will be keeping herself very busy as it was confirmed in March that she has launched her own business.

In a real estate advertisement viewed by In Touch, Janelle launched her company, NTYK LLC in September 2021, which is a “retail trade” company in her home of Flagstaff.

Janelle, however, is yet to publicly comment on her business, but we wish her all the best with her future endeavours.

