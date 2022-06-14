











Kim Kardashian’s battle trying to cope with her autoimmune condition of psoriasis led her to embark on a journey for better skincare.

The reality star is days away from launching her skincare line, SKKN. The background story about its creation has a deeper meaning as the beauty mogul shares her journey dealing with an autoimmune condition that once took away all of her confidence.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has become one of the most popular families in Hollywood, and their lives are portrayed to be almost perfect – physically and economically. However, there are some things that the beauty moguls have not been able to hide from the cameras.

Kim has previously spoke about being diagnosed with psoriasis and psoriasis arthritis.

As per The Conversation, “Psoriasis is a relatively common chronic skin condition that causes rapid build-up of skin cells, resulting in a rash. Around 20% of sufferers will develop psoriatic arthritis where a person’s joints become inflamed and sore, in addition to the skin symptoms.”

Because it’s an autoimmune disease, the body’s immune system attacks its own skin and joints by accident. Its symptoms can include fatigue, fever, weight loss, loss of appetite, and lack of energy. Although there is no cure, there are effective treatments that can lower the risk of developing symptoms further.

Kim Kardashian’s candid message about her journey with psoriasis

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty

Through her elder sister’s Kourtney Kardashian website Poosh, the 41-year-old previously got candid about her autoimmune conditions psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

“I am the only child my mum passed down her autoimmune issue to. Lucky me, lol,” Kim wrote a few years ago. She explained that her mother, Kris Jenner, also had been diagnosed with the disease.

Sharing snapshots of how her skin’s reaction to the condition, she described it “hurt so badly” and that she also “felt it in her bones”.

Read about my psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis journey on Poosh now https://t.co/HDfX35wPuP pic.twitter.com/FH6sLR5pOv — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2019

Although the condition has flared up throughout the years, Kim attempted to alleviate symptoms after trying many different products receiving experts’ advice.

“I just couldn’t take it anymore, and I physically couldn’t move my hands,” she claimed in 2022.

Nonetheless, Kim learned to live with the condition and became “extremely comfortable”. The reality star says she covered it with “body makeup” so it wouldn’t become a distraction in photos or at events. Despite living a healthy lifestyle, she wants to ensure people that they “have to do what they can to make sure they are comfortable but not let it take over.”

Kim Kardashian’s psoriasis diagnosis sparked SKKN discovery

Just like her brand KKW Beauty, Kim looked for ways to feel confident about her own skin, but also to help others. Searching for ways to keep a healthy skin while dealing with her autoimmune disease, she found the best remedy through the creation of her own products.

“@kimkardashian’s psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for her journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring her to learn more about her skin and how to care for it. SKKN BY KIM is a result of those learnings, fueled by years of gathered insights from skincare specialists around the globe,” SKKN captioned.

“Interesting. I have psoriasis myself, after so much reading into your brand I’m gonna give it a try,” a fan commented.

Another one wrote: “Can’t wait to try skkn!! I recently just started getting psoriasis.“

When is SKKN launching? All the details and prices here

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA

SKKN will be launching on June 21, 2022, at 9 PM PT / 12 PM ET. Fans will be able to buy the products exclusively on the website SKKNBYKIM.com

Suited for all skin types and vowing to rejuvenate one’s skin, SKKN offers nine products that must be followed in order for ensuring the perfect skincare routine.

Cleanser: $43 (refill priced at $37)

Toner: $45 (refill priced at $38)

Exfoliator: $55 (refill priced at $47)

Hyaluronic Acid Serum: $90 (refill priced at $77)

Vitamin C8 Serum: $90 (refill priced at $77)

Eye Cream: $75 (refill priced at $64)

Face Cream: $85 (refill priced at $72)

Oil Drops: $95 (refill priced at $81)

Night Oil: $95 (refill priced at $81)

SKKN by Kim also offers the complete collection for $575.