Skky's the limit for Kim Kardashian as she suddenly launches fresh private equity firm











Reality TV star and successful businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, isn’t afraid of a new project and her latest endeavor is with former Carlyle partner Jay Sammons as they launch their own private equity firm.

The new company is called SKKY partners which will focus on investing in and building consumer and media businesses. Kim’s new projects seem to be coming in ten-fold lately with her beauty line, skincare line, collaboration with beats, and now this.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Kim partners with Jay Sammons for new business

The mother of four announced her latest project via a post on Instagram. The caption read:

I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as a partner at our firm. Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Sammons approached Ms. Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, about starting the firm earlier this year, adding that he has had a relationship with them for years.

Sammons also added that Kris will be joining as a partner as well.

The post was only up on Kim’s Instagram for an hour before she deleted it due to unexplained reasons. However, the announcement is still on the SKKY partner’s Instagram page.

What is SKKY?

Fans and followers have already been left slightly confused as to what SKKY actually is. The new quilt firm says it “plans to make both control and minority investments in companies.”

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the KKW Beauty founder said the idea of working closely with entrepreneurs to help them grow companies is what attracted her to the idea of starting SKKY. She said she would bring experiences from her own businesses to bear when working to help portfolio companies thrive. During the interview she explained:

The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is. I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level.

An unusual pairing

Despite the pair seeming like opposites, apparently, the former Carlyle investor is confident in the pair’s teamwork.

Sammons, who has spent two decades in the private-equity industry, said that joining with Kim allows the pair to utilize their complementary skill sets. For him, the financial and investment side, and for her, an ability to expand companies with help from her global reach and social influence.

Sammons will run the day-to-day operations of the firm, which will be based in Boston, where he lives, and Los Angeles, where Kim also lives. Whilst talking about Kris and Kim’s skill sets, Sammons said:

Having built businesses themselves as true entrepreneurs is a very differentiated approach.

