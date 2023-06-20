Sylvester Stallone has key dating advice for his daughters’ partners, and it’s a pretty awkward reminder to keep the frisky business at bay.

Sylvester Stallone may be a brave action star on-screen, but when he’s off the clock at home, the actor takes pride as a family man to his wife and three daughters – and their four pets.

Stallone, 76, gave the world a taste of their family life with their Paramount Plus series, Family Stallone as it documents their daily antics as a Hollywood family.

Nothing is off-limits for the gang, including their dating lives. Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone opened up about the difficulties of dating while having an intimidating movie star father lurking in the background.

Sly himself revealed the very words he tells his potential sons-in-law to keep them in check. If we’re honest, it’s enough to scare them away – unless they’re a superfan.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home

Sylvester Stallone’s awkward dating advice may give

Sly will do anything to protect his girls as they navigate the dating pool – including ingraining a pretty awkward image when romantic interests attempt to make a move on Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 21.

“I know how these guys think. I happen to have been one,” Sylvester told WSJ. “It’s nature, but I want to let them know. I say, ‘Ok, when you’re trying to kiss her, it’s like you’re trying to kiss me at the same time.”

Yes, the actor ensures his daughters’ boyfriends are thinking of him to ensure there’s no funny business. Way to kill the mood Sly!

“I’m very connected to my family,” he defended. “So if you do something that’s inappropriate, it’s like you did it to me. And there’s going to be an issue and it’s going to be a great deal of pain.”

If you’re trying to woo the Stallone sisters, you better get used to seeing his face now. Might we suggest starting with Rocky?

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+

Sylvester gives his daughters’ breakup texts the Hollywood touch

With over five decades of experience in the film industry, it’s fair to say that Stallone knows a thing or two about writing.

He is credited as the screenwriter of countless movies, including three Rocky installments and The Expendables 2.

Speaking of writing, the Stallone sisters’ boyfriends have the chance of receiving exclusive messages from the award-winning actor himself – in the form of a breakup text, unfortunately.

Sly is responsible for writing the feared dumping messages because he has such a way with words.

“I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men. I’m telling you,” Sophia revealed on the Giggly Squad podcast.

The actor clearly knows how to let them down easily.