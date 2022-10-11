sMothered fans eager to see Dawn Hubsher's house as she joins Cher's viewings











sMothered is one of TLC’s latest successes with the show focussing on the tight-knit bonds between mothers and daughters that go beyond the realm of healthy or normal. Dawn Hubsher is one of the cast members from sMothered and she and her daughter Cher have an incredibly close bond.

During the latest episodes, Dawn has been tagging along for daughter Cher’s house viewings and it has gotten fans of the duo curious about the mother’s house as well as where she lives.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Where is Dawn’s house?

According to In Touch Weekly, Dawn lives in a lovely Palm Harbor home in Florida. The reality star is clearly doing well for herself as her home is on a respectable two acres of land.

The outlet also states that it’s worth almost a quarter of a million dollars and comes with a large pool and circular driveway. Unfortunately, there are no available pictures of her home online but as she has a taste for the finer things in life, we can only imagine.

Dawn does well for herself financially, as she is the office manager of her family’s healthcare brand, Hubsher Health Care.

What is Dawn’s net worth?

According to The Cinemaholic, Dawn’s net worth is around $300,000. The same outlet states that Dawn Hubsher’s annual salary from Hubsher Health Care alone is about $100,000 to $150,000.

Since she is a part of ‘sMothered,’ she must be earning a considerable sum of money from the reality show. It has been reported that cast members earn somewhere between $1,000 and $5,000 per episode. This means that depending on the episodes in a season, they can earn as much as $60,000.

Dawn is also an author and will have made a lot of money from the sales of her book, “A Bond that Lasts Forever.” The reality star also has a small history as an actress and has been featured in some amateur horror movies.

Dawn and Cher are “best friends”

Dawn and her daughter are inseparable and in an interview with The List, Cher opened up about how she and her mother were chosen to star in the show. Cher explained:

Well, we saw a casting for mothers and daughters who were best friends, and my mom and I are just — we’re so close. My mom’s always been my best friend, and so when we saw that, we were like, ‘Oh, this sounds fun. Why not?’ We are all about creating memories. So we applied, and then we had an interview, and then another interview, and then the rest was history.

Later on in the interview Dawn reflected on their participation in the show by saying, “I’m also finding that a lot of other mothers and daughters now want to be close after watching us, which is wonderful. If we could make that happen with other mothers and daughters and bring them together, then we did a wonderful job.”

Fans do love the mom-daughter duo as one person on Twitter said, “I wish me and my mom were like dawn and Cher, they are actually so cute.”

Another chimed in saying, “Dawn and Cher give me Kylie and Kris Jenner vibes.” – Now that’s a compliment.

