











Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jionni LaValle have been rumoured to have broken up on numerous occasions in the past. Those rumours seem to have returned now as people are searching on Google if the couple has split or divorced.

Unlike previous instances, neither of them has addressed any issues in their marriage. They even went on a trip together as a happy family just a few days ago.

However, there is a reason why fans’ interest in their relationship has been piqued – a concerning social media post shared by Jionni.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/NEP/Getty Images

Jionni shares a cryptic post

On Monday, August 7, Jionni took to his Instagram to post a cryptic message and left it up to his followers to guess the rest.

He posted a black screen with the message: “You’re all alone with no one and nothing to turn to… What you going to do?”

He concluded the post by writing: “IT’S NOW OR NEVER!”

The story has since disappeared from his profile and Jionni didn’t elaborate any further.

On seeing the post, many fans are busy searching if the two have broken up.

Snooki’s 2021 picture gave rise to similar rumors

Eagle-eyed fans are always looking for clues to determine the relationship between celebrities.

Similarly, rumors in the past suggested that Snooki had split from her husband only because she was spotted without her wedding band in a couple of pictures.

Although she did not address the speculations, the Jersey Shore star posted another selfie with her wedding ring on and captioned it: “MESSY MAWMA”

It was her wedding ring then and now, it’s Jionni’s cryptic Instagram post.

However, going by their individual profiles, it’s highly unlikely that the couple has split, as they are continuing to share pictures with one another on social media.

On July 31st, Snooki posted a family picture, which was taken during their trip to the lake. She captioned it: “My favorite place. #familytime #myworld.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Snooki and Jionni for comments on the rumours. But, at the time of publishing this article, we’re yet to receive a response.

Jersey Shore star isn’t bothered by divorce rumors

Snooki has learned to deal with rumors surrounding her family and marriage.

She even explained this to US Magazine in 2018 when they were planning to expand their family.

Snooki said: ” I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram. He hates pictures, he hates this fame life. He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me.”

“I don’t need to share with the world what me and my husband are going through. We are totally fine. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone,” she added.