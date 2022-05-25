











When Snoop Dogg entered the hospital room where Tupac lay after being shot, he fainted, before Tupac’s mom told him to “be strong” for his friend. Although they had tensions, at that time Snoop and Tupac were closer than ever.

During Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast on YouTube, Snoop Dogg spoke about his last moments with Tupac before he died, and it’s been pulling on viewers’ heartstrings across the globe ever since.

Snoop and Tupac were born in the same neighbourhood in 1971, which explains why the US rapper called Shakur his “brother” during public appearances. More than 50 years later, he has recounted their final day together.

Snoop Dogg’s last moments with Tupac

Snoop Dogg recounted the last time he saw Tupac, when he was lying in a hospital bed connected to tubes. During an interview on IMPAULSIVE, the rapper said he had just flown back from New York when he heard the news about Tupac.

He revealed he and Tupac had just had a misunderstanding after he spoke in NY about not having issues with rappers Puffy and Biggie, which he said “rubbed Pac the wrong way” and left them “not seeing eye to eye”.

When Snoop was told Tupac had been shot, he went to Vegas and was led to think Tupac was going to be fine. But when he saw him lying in a hospital bed connected to tubes, Snoop said he felt like he wasn’t there. He added:

I fainted. Then his mother got me up and walked me into the bathroom, and we had a conversation about being strong. She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him.’

Inside the rapper duo’s friendship

During the Nineties, Snoop Dogg and Tupac were two of the most iconic rappers on the West Coast scene. However, they actually go way back and grew up in the same neighbourhood in 1971.

Snoop saw Tupac as his brother, but they had their issues. When Snoop called Notorious B.I.G and Puffy Daddy his “homeboys”, Tupac didn’t agree with it as he considered the two musicians were their East Coast rivals.

Even after his death, Snoop remained loyal to his brother and friend. In 2017, Snoop gave a heartfelt speech to induct Tupac into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where he performed the song they recorded together.

In 2020, Snoop Dogg showed just how much Tupac is in his thoughts and how much he taught him. He shared an Instagram post that featured him talking in a video about his late friend’s work ethic. He said:

Let the engineer mix it and master it, not fall in love with it, but fall in love with the craft of being able to do it and continue to do it.

Their legendary musical history

Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur both rose to fame on Death Row Records, having made their music debuts in the early 1990s. It is the same label Snoop eventually went on to buy before it dissolved in 2006.

Snoop Dogg and Tupac collaborated on the track Wanted Dead Or Alive, released as the lead single from the album Gridlocked. Snoop also featured on Tupac’s 2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted song from All Eyez On Me.

Several years after Tupac’s death, Snoop performed the song in front of the 2012 Coachella audience alongside a hologram of Tupac.

