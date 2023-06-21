Snoop Dogg and actress Emilia Clarke crossed paths in what the Game Of Thrones star dubbed the ‘greatest night of her life’.

The Doggfather of West Coast rap often finds himself in unsuspecting places. From documenting the trials and tribulations of the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL) for a Netflix series to making cooking shows alongside pal Martha Stewart, Snoop has explored many creative avenues outside of music.

But could Hollywood be Snoop’s next stop? An interaction between the Young, Wild & Free rapper with a Game Of Thrones star might reveal this career to be his next target.

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for HBO Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones fan Snoop comes face to face with Daenerys

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg revealed himself to be a serious Game Of Thrones fan. The rapper has been vocal about his love for the HBO fantasy series but in March his fandom was made all the more obvious.

On March 24, 2023, Snoop came face to face with Emilia Clarke, the actress who plays Daenerys in the show.

The celebrity duo shared sweet moments from their interaction with their social media following. In one clip posted to Instagram, you can hear Snoop tell Emilia, “I would protect your eggs any day…I’m here for you, baby, I’m here! You know I’m a fan of the show, right?” This is, of course, in reference to Daenerys’ dragon eggs, her greatest power in the battle for the throne.

“You know I’ve been a fan of you since forever and ever and ever?” Emilia responds to Snoop as they gush over one another.

Snoop Dogg and Emilia Clarke plan to ‘take over the world’ together

The sweet moment captured on film showed Snoop Dogg and Emilia Clarke hitting it off straight away. But they also developed a plan to “take over the world” together, which they developed shortly afterward.

“He wants to do an acting thing with me,” Emilia said of her encounter with Snoop. “We came up with this idea, we’re going to do a movie together we’re going to take over the world.”

She added: “It was the greatest night of my life.”

A look back over Snoop Dogg’s acting roles

While best known for his music career, Snoop Dogg has dabbled in the acting world in the past. Snoop, 51, is a known cannabis smoker and his early acting gigs largely centered on ‘stoner films’. In 1998, he joined Dave Chappelle in Half Baker as the Scavenger Smoker. That year, Snoop would act in four other projects in small cameo roles.

Snoop’s biggest role arrived in 2000 when he appeared alongside Ice-T in The Wrecking Crew. A year later, Snoop and Dr Dre would both have small roles in Training Day, the crime classic which scored Denzel Washington an Oscar for Best Actor.

Another successful acting gig arrived in 2004 when Snoop Dogg was cast as Huggy Bear in the Starsky & Hutch movie alongside Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

With the second season of House of the Dragon in the works, there’s hope that Snoop could bring his acting chops to the Westerosi yet.