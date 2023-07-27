America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara is currently in the midst of a “drama-free” divorce, but her relationship with Joe Manganiello was rocked by cheating rumors back in 2017. As Sofia celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy, her husband filed for divorce in July 2023 and fans are curious to know what caused their split.

Sofia Vergara first married her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, at 18 years old. She welcomed her only child, Manolo, with him. After the two divorced in 1993, she later met Nick Loeb and they got engaged in 2012. However, Nick and Sofia’s engagement was called off after two years in 2014. The AGT judge married Joe in 2015 and was linked to Andrea Iervolino in 2017. But, her response to the cheating rumors quickly shut them down.

Sofia Vergara slammed ‘cheating’ rumors

During Sofia Vergara’s marriage to Joe Manganiello, she was linked to film director Andrea Iervolino.

At the time, Sofia responded to Star magazine’s coverage of the rumors and wrote a post on Instagram.

She wrote in 2017:

“The editor of this magazine is an idiot… if he is going to have my ring removed to created a “fake” “news” he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way…thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.”

Sofia Vergara and Andrea Iervolino

In 2018, Sofia starred in a film called Bent which was co-produced by Andrea Iervolino.

Andrea is an Italian-Canadian film producer who is 35 years old.

He and Sofia were seen attending the AMBI GALA together in 2017 to honor the movie, Bent.

Cheating rumors swirled following Sofia and Andrea’s attendance at the event.

Given that the America’s Got Talent judge is a cancer on the zodiac, it makes perfect sense that she would be self-protective and shut down the rumors, per InStyle.

AGT judge ‘fortunate’ for divorce

Back in 2017, Sofia accused the tabloids of editing her wedding ring out of photographs.

In 2023, the star is seen genuinely not wearing her wedding ring as news comes that her husband, Joe, has filed for divorce.

Sofia’s latest Instagram posts show her enjoying a holiday to Italy without her wedding ring on.

Spending time with her friends, Sofia has posted snaps from Capri, Ravello, and more stunning sunny spots.

PEOPLE reports that a source tells them that there’s “no drama” between Sofia, 51 and Joe, 46. The report adds: “She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway.”