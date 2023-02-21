Megan Fox has made a return to Instagram, and guitarist Sophie Lloyd has sent her ‘so much love.’ However, her page looks slightly different from before.

The Transformers star has taken to the platform to shut down rumors alleging Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

We take a look at that all-important one post that Megan Fox has on her Instagram page.

Megan Fox only has one post on Instagram

Megan’s post is slightly different from the posts her followers are used to seeing. She took to her 20 million followers to share a statement, shutting down the cheating allegations which had been circulating about MGK and his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

In the statement, Megan wrote: “There has been no third-party interference of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

She also asked everyone to ‘let the story die’ and to ‘leave innocent people alone.’

Sophie Lloyd’s representative also responded to the allegations. A statement to The Independent read:

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship is untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Megan Fox commented on Sophie Lloyd’s Instagram to shut down cheating rumors

With her return to Instagram, Megan Fox made her way to guitarist Sophie Lloyd‘s page to clear up any speculation that had been circulating over the past few weeks.

On Sophie’s most recent Instagram post, Megan wrote: “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it – I will never understand.”

“Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster.”

Megan then went on to conclude by telling Sophie to ‘ignore it as much as she can.’

In response, Sophie commented: “The internet is so wild! Sending so much love @meganfox.”

MGK’s Instagram has not changed

Unlike Megan, MGK’s Instagram remains unchanged and he still has all his 379 posts available for his 9.4 million followers to see.

However, the Bloody Valentine singer has not been active since rumors surfaced, and his last post was made on January 27.

Despite Megan no longer following anyone over on her Instagram, MGK still follows her on his account.

