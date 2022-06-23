Southern Charm cast plagued by tragedy from family death to plane crash













From what we see of the show, the cast of Southern Charm appears to have a pretty wonderful and lavish lifestyle. If you check out the cast’s Instagram, their lives seem to be amazing from the outside looking in but unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.

Sadly, a few of the cast members have been through some tragic life experiences, from plane crashes to losing loved ones. Reality Titbit has all the details on the not-so-Southern Charm.

Austen Kroll tragically lost his older sister

Austen is one of the leading cast members of Southern Charm and he is also featured on Winter House. The reality TV star has actually faced a very traumatic heartbreak. The loss of his older sister, Kyle Kroll, was a tragic and devastating period in his life.

Austen rarely talks about the incident but he has opened up about it to the public a couple of times. According to Daily Mail, his older sister Kyle horrifically fell to her death as she slipped off the edge of a cliff during a family hike when they were children.

Kroll tragically explained how at the time he didn’t understand what was going on and he had never thought that he wouldn’t see his sister again, he explained:

It was all pretty surreal. I didn’t understand death at that time in my life. I was like, ‘Oh we’re going to the hospital. She scraped her knee and we’re going to pick her back up.’ And it wasn’t so, and it took me a while to realize that, and it was the worst day of my life. Austen Kroll, Daily Mail

Eliza Limehouse narrowly escaped death

Eliza is another of the cast to face a traumatising experience and this one was a pretty horrific plane crash where she had a near-death experience. Limehouse opened up about the experience on the show back in 2019 revealing she almost boarded a plane that crashed.

Cheating death is the weirdest feeling I’ve ever felt. Eliza Limehouse

In September 2018, Limehouse was planning to go on a trip to the Bahamas with her then-boyfriend and a group of friends earlier, but they had to cancel last minute. Her partner had forgotten his passport so she told the rest of the group to “go ahead” without them.

The reality TV star admitted that she was “ticked” about missing the trip, but she soon realized just how lucky she was. “Later in the day, he was like ‘The plane crashed. It’s gone,’ ” she recalled.

Neither the plane nor the passengers were found

Eliza really did escape death as the plane, carrying five people, disappeared off Charleston’s coast shortly after taking off.

According to the Post and Courier, the plane’s occupants issued an in-flight emergency to air traffic controllers before it fell off the radar. Despite a three-day search, rescuers failed to discover the aircraft or any of the victims.

“Makes you appreciate your life one million times more,” Limehouse said. “It also has made me really think about the people I surround myself with. If I die today, I want to have good relationships with everyone.”

