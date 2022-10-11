Southern Charm fans defend Shep Rose after praising dog who loves 'pet beer'











Shep Rose‘s love for animals has seen him take on the role as a judge at a dog Halloween costume contest. However, the Southern Charm actor received criticism from fans for praising a dog who loved the taste of pet beer. Although many brands manufacture pet-friendly versions of human food and beverages, it seems fans online were concerned it was real beer.

The Southern Charm star recently enjoyed the warm weather by joining a dog Halloween costume contest.

However, despite enjoying his outing, the actor received criticism from fans after his Instagram post included a clip of Shep Rose pouring a can of what appeared to be pet-friendly beer for a thirsty dog. It also seems the dog’s owner was standing alongside him.

The pooch-filled competition was also brought by The Lens Foundation, which offers law enforcement neighborhood support.

Shep Rose judges dog costume competition

On October 10, Shep took to Instagram to share his experience at The Charleston Place where he became a judge at a dog Halloween costume contest.

Lover of animals, the 42-year-old actor shared pictures and videos of hanging out with dogs. He even poured what appeared to be pet-friendly beer as he made new friends.

In a message to his 883k Instagram followers, he captioned: “When you’re asked to Judge a dog Halloween costume contest @wagoweencharleston you run… Don’t walk to accept your honorary appointment (my grandad was a judge, so it comes naturally).”

“We Had lots of fun. The first dog is named Guinness. And he loves beer. So I bought him one.

Good to support the @thelensfoundation_chs , our officers who keep us safe, and especially the K-9 unit,” he continued.

Fans of the Southern Charm star expressed concerns after the actor served what seemed like pet-friendly beer to a dog named Guinness. However, others rushed to defend Shep, as human style beverages for dogs are available for purchase and are not harmful.

“I hope the beer for the dog part was a joke,” one follower wrote.

A second angry fan commented: “I don’t think you should you do that!!!! Shep grow up.”

“They actually make beer for dogs,” a fan defended the reality actor.

Pet-friendly beverages that are made to appear or taste similar to human products are non-alcoholic and non-carbonated.

Reality Titbit has gone to Shep and his representatives for comment.

Is Shep still dating Taylor Ann?

Shep was in a relationship with Taylor Ann Green. The two were a couple until the end of the eighth season of Southern Charm but broke up days before the season’s reunion.

On October 6, the cast of Southern Charm reunited with their co-stars, and things didn’t seem to go well between the former couple. The episode began with Taylor in tears, while she feared that the star wasn’t honest during their time together.

Kathryn Dennis jumped to defend her co-star by accusing Shep of becoming like Taylor’s former partner, Thomas Ravanel – and the fans agreed with her.

Earlier in September, the 27-year-old told fans that she was “still trying to heal” from their breakup, and asked her fans to stop asking her about his whereabouts.

