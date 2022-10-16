









Kathryn Dennis gave followers some behind-the-scenes content from last Thursday’s dramatic reunion for Southern Charm. A cropped image led to her ‘Ken You Not’ hoodie being cut out of the frame.

It appears the reality star had a photo fail as half of her iconic hoodie was cut off – but fans also pointed out how a cast member was cropped from the group photo.

The reality show’s reunion for season eight wasn’t particularly a Southern Charm. Despite all the drama that went down, it was a day for the cast to show off their gorgeous looks and stunning outfits.

Remembering the day, popular cast member Kathryn brought back her #FreeKathryn reference after a harmless photo fail affected her aesthetic post.

A dramatic reunion for Southern Charm cast and Kathryn

On Thursday, the cast of Southern Charm reunited for season 8. Part one of the dramatic reunion saw Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose coming together after breaking up in the finale episode of the eighth season.

Through tears, co-star and friend Kathryn jumped into the conversation comparing Shep’s behavior to that of her ex Thomas Ravanel.

Though Kathryn has been known as the one to stir the drama, fans of the series agreed with the reality star, while others disagreed with her comparisons.

Leaving viewers in shock from the intense episode, fans will now have to wait until next Thursday to see what happened after the cliffhanger.

A ‘Ken You Not’ moment

View Instagram Post

Being a TV personality and professional model, many believe Kathryn wakes up with good hair days. She did, however, open up about her use of editing tools to make her pictures look Instagram-worthy.

On October 14, the 31-year-old took to her personal Instagram account to share the behind-the-scenes on the set of the intense reunion. Looking glamorous in a green suede dress with a bright smile, fans complimented her in the comments section.

Using #FreeKathryn, which this type of hashtag was first created by Britney Spears fandom, she shared an anecdote from a cut-out on her last slide. It doesn’t always work out in the Barbie lifestyle it seems.

In a message to her 969k followers, Kathryn captioned: “#FreeKathryn. Last pic was cut off. It says “Ken you not” #barbielife.”

Fans of the model were too stunned to talk about her looks. While others weren’t shy to throw in plenty of compliments.

Other fans pointed out how in some of the cast group images, the star cut off some of her co-stars, leading to a ruined take on the ‘Ken You Not’ shot.

A fan said: “Free you from….? Just tell me where, I’m on my way to bail you out girl.”

A second fan wrote: “You are the most beautiful woman in southern charm. I’m sure they know that.”

“Stunning. Green is your color and so is your natural hair,” another follower said.

One pointed out: “Love how Madison is cut off lmaoooo.”

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON THE BRAVO WEBSITE NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK