Spice made history at Grammy Awards even though she did not win

Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on November 15.

But Spice fans are still gutted that she missed out this year.

Spice made history

Jamaican star Spice, whose real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, was the first female hard-core dancehall artist to ever be nominated for a Grammy in the best reggae album category.

She picked up the nomination for her album 10, but in the end, lost out to SOJA’s Beauty In The Silence.

Spice, 40, became an inspiration to her fans by earning the nomination after overcoming a lot of tough times in her life.

She lost her father when she was just nine, and her family’s home was once destroyed by a fire leaving them homeless and forced to turn to friends and family for shelter.

And she’s said in the past that she credits her success in a male-dominated genre to her perseverance.

Photo by Prince Williams/ Filmmagic

Forbes reports she once said: “I was once homeless and lost my home to fire. When I was younger, I came home, and my house was gone. So I was literally just homeless and have nowhere to go bouncing from home to home, friends to friends.

“So I save this to say that my past inspires me, and I never want to go back there. I never want my kids to have to go through what I went through.

“There were so many painful moments in my upbringing and my journey. And that’s what motivates me. That’s my path.

“So when I came here, even when people were doing other things like going out, drinking and getting drunk, I kept my focus.”

Spice’s fans are still upset

As conversation turns towards the next Grammys, Spice’s fans are still devastated that she missed out last time.

One tweeted: “Spice really deserved that Grammy award i can’t believe they snubbed her.”

And another gushed: “From Homelessness to Greatness – Spice “Grammy Nominee” I’m proud of you!”

Spice seems to be just as proud of the achievement, as she includes “GRAMMY NOMINATED ‼️” in her Instagram bio.

And she remained humbled after losing to SOJA.

Sharing pictures of herself at the ceremony, she told her fans: “Besties don’t cry we’ve come along way. Remember I came from Homeless to this day so I’m really still very humbled and grateful, I see all your support and disappointments but you know we never give up, we back at it again tomorrow‼️

“I love you all so much, watch little Gracie pan Grammy red Carpet”.

Her second album Emancipated was released on August 26, this year, so could she be nominated again?

The next Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 6, 2023.

