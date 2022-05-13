Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's net worths explored as they marry twice













Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has doubly solidified her romance with Beau Clark as the two tie the knot for the second time in 2022. In true Bravolebrity style, Stassi didn’t play it small when it came to her wedding and held a second Rome wedding on Thursday, May 12th.

As per Us Magazine, Stassi was introduced to her now-husband by costars Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney. Stassi and Beau dated for two years before getting married in 2020. So, let’s take a look at how much the VP Rules stars’ net worths are…

Stassi Schroeder’s net worth explored

Reality star Stassi Schroader made her first TV appearance on The Amazing Race in 2005.

From 2012 to 2014, she appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Stassi’s longest reality TV stint saw her on Vanderpump Rules from 2013 to 2020.

Over the past 10 years of reality TV fame, as well as her personal ventures including writing books and hosting podcasts, Stassi has reportedly built up a net worth of $2M as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2022, Stassi is a wife, mom and has a podcast on Patreon.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What is Beau Clark’s net worth?

Stassi Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, was born in Italy and has had success as an actor and a reality TV star.

He appeared on Vanderpump Rules alongside Stassi from 2018 to 2020 as Stassi’s husband and a casting agent.

Beau Clark’s net worth is estimated at $400,000 as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He can be found on Instagram @thegoodthebadthebogie with around 640K followers.

Stassi Schroeder’s wedding ring

Given Stassi and Beau’s wealth, it’s no wonder that they were able to marry a second time in Rome. The two weren’t being lavish for no good cause, though, they originally wanted an Italian wedding but had to marry in the USA in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rome wedding was postponed until May 12th. Stassi and Beau’s one-year-old daughter, Hartford, matched her mom in a tulle dress as per Page Six.

Page Six reported that Stassi wore a white off-the-shoulder layered tulle custom Galia Lahav dress.

Her wedding ring is a family heirloom passed down from Beau’s aunt. The 3.5-carat ring “features one large European round-cut diamond surrounded by 24 smaller stones in a platinum setting. Clark’s grandfather acquired the stunning piece in the 1940s or ’50s”, as per People in 2019.

