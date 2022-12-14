Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has sadly been found dead at the age of 40. Tributes have started pouring in for the TV legend as fans across the globe mourn his tragic death.

Stephen began DJing on Ellen’s show in 2014 and fans instantly loved him. He remained on the show right up until the very end, when it concluded in May 2022.

In honor of Boss’ life, we take a look at the most touching tributes following Dj Stephen tWitch Boss’ sudden death.

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss tragically found dead at 40

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

According to TMZ Stephen’s wife Allison Holker, whom he married in 2013, contacted an LAPD station on Tuesday, December 13. She raised alarms Stephen had left home without his car, which was out of character, sources claimed. It’s reported, police later received a call from an L.A. hotel that Stephen Boss had tragically been found dead, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His family have not confirmed an official cause of death.

Allison and Stephen married at Nigel Lythgoe’s Villa San Juliette Vineyard and Winery in Paso Robles, California. The dad-of-three had just celebrated his nine-year anniversary with Allison on Saturday, December 10. Stephen posted a video of himself and Allison dancing in front of their Christmas tree just two days prior to his death.

Holker confirmed his death in a moving statement to People. It reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen left an indelible mark as Ellen Degeneres Show DJ

The DJ progressed through the ranks of the Ellen Show and even became an executive producer on the series in 2020. He was also featured in Ellen’s Game of Games, where he acted as her “sidekick.”

In the lead-up to the end of the show, Ellen shared a moving tribute. The words have since become even more heartbreaking following news of Stephen’s passing.

Ellen Degeneres said of her late best friend: “He’s my pal. He’s my sidekick. We have this connection, so, just looking over and — he makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh.”

She continued: “He’s never gonna be out of my life. He’s always gonna be a part of my life.”

Honoring Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ beautiful life

In fact, Stephen’s multifaceted talent thrived after getting his big break in the entertainment industry in 2008. He launched to fame when he placed second on So You Think Can Dance season four.

He went on to land several acting roles playing Jason in the Step-Up film franchise, before flaunting his dance skills in Magic Mike XXL. Boss’ full circle moment came when he was announced as a permanent judge on So You Think You Can Dance for the seventeenth season in 2022.

Between 2018 and 2020, he and his wife, Allison, hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings on Disney+. During this time the couple expanded their family, and Boss adopted Allison’s child, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

His wife gave birth to their son, Maddox Laurel Boss in 2016. Three years later, in 2019, Allison gave birth to their daughter, Zaia Boss.

Tributes pour in for Ellen Degeneres Show DJ

Friends and fans have posted emotional tributes to the beloved DJ. Including ex-executive producer of the Ellen show, Andy Lassner, who paid tribute via Twitter. He shared an image of the two of them and DeGeneres, penning: “Rest, my friend”

Boss is survived by his wife and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.

