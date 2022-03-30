Steve Harvey's happy little accident as fans react to 'Bob Ross' style shirt













While enjoying his vacation visiting the UAE, Steve Harvey has shown some of the most youthful and stylish looks on his Instagram posts.

Steve has been a fan-favourite on TV for several years. However, others might recognize him for mixing up the winner of Eurovision 2015 or for being Michael Jordan’s father-in-law.

Also known for hosting multiple shows, Harvey is currently leading his own “Judge Steve Harvey” TV series, where real-life problems are witnessed and solved at the hands of Judge Steve Harvey.

The famous Hollywood star has been spending a few days in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, after having made an appearance at Expo 2020.

What has Steve Harvey been up to in Dubai?

He never fails to make us smile and feel inspired! From the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai, the American TV legend and happiness-maker Steve Harvey delivered a motivational speech and brought us a whole lot of happiness — in celebration of #InternationalDayOfHappiness! @IAmSteveHarvey pic.twitter.com/7PeiMPDC4N — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) March 20, 2022

After being delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the popular American TV host was invited as a guest at the Expo (World Expo) 2020 in Dubai, which he has visited on multiple occasions.

Celebrating the #InternationalDayOfHappiness, Steve Harvey delivered a powerful and motivational speech in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers who were touched by his words.

“You can be anything you want to be. If you change your mindset, you change your position. There are 8 billion people in the world, none of us have the same fingerprint,” he said.

“Steve out here looking like a Bob Ross painting”

He shared a photo of his stylish outfit which included a detailed shirt and jacket, and purple pants.

“Switch location to ABU DHABI,” the star said in his Instagram post. Harvey spent a couple of days in Dubai before heading out to Abu Dhabi to continue his visit in the UAE.

His post received 200k likes in less than 24 hours and amongst all the comments, the shirt was compared to the iconic landscape artist, Bob Ross. As the outfit was giving the same ‘happy little tree’ vibe, fans couldn’t unsee the resemblance.

“Steve looks like a Bob Ross painting!!,” a user commented.

“It’s giving Bob Ross”, another one said with an Italian hand gesture emoji.

Another individual wrote: “The Ross vibes, more like *Prince vibes.”

As Bob Ross would say: “We don’t make mistake, just happy little accidents.”

Steve Harvey has been serving up looks in the UAE

Despite being 65-years-old, Steve has been killing it in the fashion scene. In the hands of fashion stylish Elly Karamoh, the American host has been seen dripping in designer clothes from head to toe.

During his stay in the UAE, Steve pulled up his most fashionable style yet, entirely dressed in Balenciaga. To say the least, fans have been loving it.