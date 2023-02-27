Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, appeared to be ‘scared’ of Megan Thee Stallion’s Billboard Music Awards 2022 performance after an old video resurfaced.

Last year, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents for the second time. Their baby boy, Aire, arrived just a day after celebrating their daughter’s fourth birthday in 2022.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul often takes her daughter, Stormi, along to events with her. Although, we’re not sure Stormi’s keen on going to another Meg Thee Stallion gig…

Stormi ‘scared’ of Megan Thee Stallion’s performance as she hides behind Kylie Jenner

A video that was taken, last year at the Billboard Music Awards 2022, has since resurfaced of Stormi hiding behind Kylie while Megan Thee Stallion was performing. The Hot Girl Summer rapper picked up the award for Rap Female Artist at the ceremony.

In the now-viral clip, Stormi can be seen putting her hands over her ears whilst burrowing her head into her mom’s tummy. Jenner then takes her hands and plugs her daughter’s ears to block out the loud music.

The high volume of the music was likely scaring Stormi as she usually wears special headphones at concerts. However she didn’t have any on for the ceremony and the bass was likely hurting her ears, especially as she is sitting so far to the front. This is not the toddler’s first time at a music venue, she is often seen at her father’s concerts wearing noise-canceling headphones.

In the clip which has since gone viral, Stormi is sitting next to Teyana Taylor‘s daughter, Junie, who is clearly vibing to the music. Many of the comments under the viral video are praising Junie for having “good music taste” whilst others have commented on what a “good mom” Kylie is.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi attend the Billboard Music Awards with Travis Scott

On an episode of The Kardashians, fans saw Kylie, Stormi, and Travis step out onto the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Las Vegas together. Their son was three months old at the time and was not in attendance at the event.

Jenner was looking amazing to say she had just given birth as she wore a Balmain figure printed dress. Travis Scott performed at the event and wore a gray suit with white and green Nike trainers. Stormi wore a one-shoulder white dress and trainers.

Stormi’s reaction to Megan Thee Stallion’s performance leaves fans in stitches

