Stormi 'so lucky' to have cute spa day with mum and 'bestie' Kylie Jenner













Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster have the perfect mother-daughter bond and they sure did have many people jealous when they headed out to enjoy a nice nail spa day.

Thanks to Kylie’s social media, Stormi has managed to become an internet sensation of her own. People have loved how polite and gentle she is and the mommy-daughter content also has millions of fans.

In fact, fans are thrilled to see when Stormi makes an appearance in Kylie’s videos. Things were no different when the reality star decided to share their special day with her millions of followers.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kylie Jenner and Stormi enjoy a nail spa day

On August 2, Kylie took to TikTok to share a video of getting her nails done. She captioned the post as: “nails with bestie.” The snippet begins with Kylie choosing pink nail paint and glitter for her look.

As the video continues, we see Stormi’s little hands making an appearance in the clip and showing off her orange nail polish.

Within hours after uploading, the clip has already received over a million videos and the makeup mogul’s followers cannot stop talking about their adorable bond.

One user wrote in the comment section: “Stormi is so lucky to have you as a mom.” Another echoed similar thoughts and wrote: “We love a mom and daughter duo.”

How Stormi has taken over Kylie’s social

This is not the first time that Kylie and Stormi have created content for social media. The one video that caught the attention of many was when Kylie asked Stormi to wait until she was back to eat chocolate.

The video was part of the “patience challenge” that had been taking over social media at one point. In it, parents would ask their children to wait until they were back to see how much patience their children had.

Stormi definitely came out as the winner in it as the little social media influencer stole everyone’s heart when she started saying “patience” to control her temptations.

Fans are love Kylie’s TikTok era

For those who have been following Kylie on TikTok for a while, you would know that the reality star was not too frequent with her content.

However, things seem to be different now as Kylie has started to post often. Right from her makeup routine to taking the users along on her night out, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is letting her followers enjoy every move of her life, and honestly, we are loving every bit of it!