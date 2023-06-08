Stormi Webster is allergic to nuts, meaning her mom, Kylie Jenner, has to be extra wary when going to restaurants to eat. Kylie revealed to her sister on FaceTime that she had to “check for nuts” when ordering Stormi’s meal.

During The Kardashians season 3 episode 3, Kylie Jenner made a trip to London with her daughter, Stormi Webster. She called her sister, Kendall Jenner, who told Kylie, “I love how you call me just to not talk to me.”

It comes after Kylie asked if there were pistachios or cashews in the brownie Stormi was eating, to which the waiter said there is not. The reality TV star then apologized to her sister, adding: “I needed to make sure there weren’t nuts.”

Stormi Webster’s nut allergy

Stormi has a nut allergy, which Kylie confirmed in 2020. She is not the only Kardashian child with a nut allergy, as her cousin Mason Disick, the son of Kourtney Kardashian, once had an allergic reaction to peanut butter.

Five months after Stormi had an allergic reaction, she received the news that she is allergic to nuts. However, her eldest child does like eating fruit — specifically blueberries — and turkey bacon.

During an outing to a London restaurant, Kylie instructed her daughter to “eat the top” after Stormi told her: “It [the brownie she was eating] doesn’t have any nuts.” Her mom double-checked, asking: “No nuts?”

Kylie Jenner’s daughter was rushed to hospital

Stormi was rushed to the hospital in June 2019 after suffering an allergic reaction. “Spent the day in the hospital with my baby,” Kylie wrote in Instagram stories. “She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home.”

She continued to tell followers: “Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

She doesn’t allow nuts in the house

The Kardashians star discussed everything she eats in a day and mentioned her daughter’s allergy. In a video for Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie revealed: “We are a peanut-free household because Stormi is allergic.”

She also added: “All nuts, actually. Not just peanuts.” Then, when talking about foods she enjoys, Kylie said: “I am either cooking — probably for Stormi and myself — or I am somewhere eating sushi. I probably eat sushi way too much.”

Stormi and Mason’s parents are the only ones to watch their kids’ diets. In April 2019, Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint West had an allergic reaction while vacationing in Palm Springs earlier that year, and was told he was allergic to grass.

