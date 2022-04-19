Street Outlaws' JJ Da Boss is worth a lot, but his wife is worth more as of 2022













JJ Da Boss is one of the most popular cast members on Street Outlaws and has made a name for himself as a lover of speed and has dedicated his life to racing with his wife, Tricia Day. The pair have four children together and JJ works very hard to make money and provide for his family.

Now fans want to know as of 2022 just how much The Boss is worth as well as his wife’s impressive income too. Check it out.

JJ and Tricia: Picture: Discovery Releases Video of JJ Da Boss & Tricia Day’s Horrific Accident

JJ’s net worth in 2022

According to oceanup.com as of March 2022, the 46-year-old is estimated to be worth around $1.2 million.

The majority of his fortune comes from his key role and position as an OG cast member on Street Outlaws. He also has his own racing track that hosts events and races where he makes money.

Another area where his money comes in is through his large amount of exotic and expensive cars, estimated to be worth over half a million combined.

His wife is worth more than him

The pair combined are doing very well for themselves, with JJ’s net worth as well as his wife’s. According to networthandsalary, as of March 2022, Tricia is said to be worth $3 million.

Tricia makes most of this through the show and once again, through owning stunning and expensive vehicles as well as buying and selling others.

Since both of them joined Street Outlaws they have become one of the series’ iconic duos, especially in seasons nine and ten where they practically ran the show.

JJ used to race illegally

When he was younger, JJ used to invest all of his money into illegal drag racing. Due to this and doing jobs outside of the law, it eventually caught up with him and he ended up serving eight years behind bars.

When he was finally released, The Boss ended up putting all of his time and effort into working with cars and buying and selling vehicles. He ultimately changed his ways and began running a successful business.

Years later and many drag races down he became a lead cast member on Street Outlaws, in 2016 to be precise, and hasn’t looked back since.

