Janice Dickinson is the self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” and the former catwalk queen is sick of being mistaken for Caitlyn Jenner.

Janice Dickinson ruled the runway in the 1970s and 80s, rising to the ranks of Gia Carangi and Elle Macpherson. Her tanned complexion, dark hair, and eyes weren’t the beauty standard during a time when blonde-haired models were sought after.

Nevertheless, her unique look caught the attention of Wilhemina modeling agency, and went on to feature on 37 Vogue covers.

Over the years, Dickinson has admitted to going under the knife and she hasn’t been afraid to discuss her plastic surgery journey.

Janice has faced criticism over her changing look but they haven’t fazed her. One thing that has annoyed her, however, is being confused with Caitlyn Jenner.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Children’s Diabetes Foundation

Janice Dickinson responds in rage to Caitlyn Jenner confusion

In August 2022, Janice jumped on the Teenage Dirtbag TikTok challenge, where users post a throwback image of themselves during their teen years.

The America’s Next Top Model judge uploaded a stunning photo of her fresh-faced younger self, but the only thing that caught fans’ attention was her present look.

“I thought this was Caitlyn [Jenner],” one comment read. Another similarly added: “Same… was expecting to see Bruce as a teen tbh.”

“I was like is that Caitlyn Jenner?” a third wrote.

Janice responded to the comments via an Instagram video captioned: “Now listen here kidlets.”

“For f***s sake, I am not Caitlyn Jenner!” she shouted while getting her glam done. She ended the video with a slight smirk meaning she’s taken the confusion lightheartedly.

Do they look alike? Take a look for yourself.

Janice:

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Caitlyn:

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Caitlyn Jenner came out as a transgender woman in 2015 and completed her transition in January 2017, including her gender-affirming surgery.

Janice Dickinson “lives” for plastic surgery

The I’m A Celebrity All-Stars: South Africa star had her first procedure at age 32 to enhance her breasts. She went on to receive a tummy tuck, facelift, and botox.

“I live for plastic surgery,” Janice gushed in 2014. That same year, she appeared in an episode of Botched to fix her 30-year-old breast implants. She famously roared at Dr Terry Dubrow, demanding more pain medication, prompting accusations that Janice had “classic drug-seeking behavior.”

Her plastic surgery hobby, however, wasn’t cheap. She reportedly declared bankruptcy in 2013 after having racked up $1 million in debt not only to the government but also to cosmetic procedure professionals,

According to the New York Post, she owed more than $8000 to Beverly Hills dermatologist Arnold Klein and anti-aging treatment expert, Dr Uzzi Reiss.

As for her unpaid taxes, which allegedly dated before 2004, she owed the states of California, and New York, and the IRS more than $500,000.

The current situation of her finances is unknown.