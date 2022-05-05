Surprise surprise! Looks like Scott Disick may be invited to Kourt and Travis' wedding













The new Kardashians series has been one of the biggest reality TV hits in history and it just keeps getting better with more drama in each episode we see. After seeing Thursday 5 May’s sneak peek it looks like things are getting even more tense as we see Scott Disick question whether he will be invited to Travis and Kourtney’s wedding.

The whole episode centres around Travis Barker as he pops the question to Scott’s ex Kourtney and we get to see the whole family celebrate the happy news. However, it isn’t all happy families as Disick and Khloe have a pretty intense chat about the upcoming wedding and Scott doesn’t appear too happy.

Reality Titbit has all the information on what went down during the preview as well as if Scott is actually invited to the wedding.

Scott Disick. Picture: The Kardashians | Next On Episode 4 | Hulu

What went down in the episode preview?

During the trailer for the upcoming episode, we see Kourtney’s ex and baby daddy react to the proposal saying that he was a little disappointed that himself and his three kids weren’t there to see it.

This wasn’t what Scott was most upset over however, he started to wonder whether he would be invited to the wedding, saying:

Hopefully, they [the kids] are invited to the wedding,” he says, before asking: “Am I invited to the wedding? Scott Disck, The Kardashians

Khloe straight up responded “I don’t know” to which Scott didn’t look too happy about. Disick has been with Kourtney for over 15 years on and off and has always been an important member of the Kardashian family and would most likely be upset if he wasn’t invited.

Is Scott invited to the wedding?

Although nothing has been confirmed and it looks like we will have to wait to see more to find out. However, according to Hollywood Life an anonymous source recently said:

When she first got engaged, she had no plans of inviting Scott to the wedding. There was too much drama going on and she didn’t think he could ever accept that she had moved on.

They continued to say its “very likely” that he will be invited, despite Scott not being too supportive at the start, the source explained:

But Kourtney has seen another side of Scott lately and he does understand that she’s getting married, and happily moving on with her own life. So, she’s had a change of heart and will absolutely be inviting Scott to their wedding. She cares about him and wants him to be a part of her special day. She has seen a lot of growth in Scott and would love for him to attend.

Fans have mixed opinions on the preview

We have seen Scott on KUWTK for over a decade and fans have seen how much he has grown and been there for Kourtney and their kids. Many fans think it would be “unfair” if he wasn’t invited, tweeting:

Why is Scott even an issue? It’s not about him! Twitter

Nah Scott has been there since day one. He deffo deserves an invite!!! Twitter

However, others disagree and don’t understand why Scott feels the need to be involved in the wedding saying:

Why would Scott want to be at the wedding, I like Scott but he needs to understand that she moves on and he won’t be involved in everything they do anything. Twitter

I love Scott but c’mon. Kourtney deserves to enjoy her relationship without guilt or walking on eggshells about Scott. Twitter

I STAND WITH @robkardashian and the @Kardashians…..@ScottDisick LOVE YOU ALWAYS I SUPPORT YOU!!!! — Erica White (@alwaysonmytime) April 27, 2022

