Netflix’s 2023 series Surviving Paradise has been compared to Fyre Festival. It’s the huge event that the likes of Kendall Jenner promoted. But when was Surviving Paradise filmed and what is Fyre Festival?!

Surviving Paradise sees 12 contestants take on what they were originally told would be a summer spent on an oceanside villa. However, the shocking reality is wildly different. The Netflix stars actually had to spend the days and nights with tiny amounts of food to ration in the freezing cold, before going to a villa.

© 2023

Surviving Paradise compared to Fyre Festival

Surviving Paradise 2023 star, Taylor Olympios, asks in the Netflix show trailer: “Did I sign up for Fyre Festival? I don’t think I did.” It comes after contestants were told they’d enjoy a summer of luxury.

However, shortly after meeting at a villa, the lights go down and the cast are led to the wilderness situated behind the luxurious property with stunning views of the ocean.

Instead of the luxury they were promised, their phones and jewelry are taken away. They also have to make fires to cook and sleep in the wild under a sleeping bag for a cash prize of $100K.

What is Fyre Festival?

Fyre Festival was a fraudulent luxury music festival founded by con artist Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule in 2017. It was created to promote the company’s Fyre app for booking music talent.

The festival was scheduled to take place on April 28 to 30 and May 5 to 7, 2017, on the Bahamian island, of Great Exuma. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin all promoted the event.

Originally described as a luxury music experience on a posh private island, Fyre Festival’s reboot has been confirmed. General admission tickets cost £2,039 ($2,500) while VIP passes are priced at £4,079 ($5,000).

© 2023

When was Surviving Paradise filmed?

Surviving Paradise was filmed over a year ago, Shea Foster exclusively told Reality Titbit. The contestants could only drink water but could not go out further into the wilderness for their own safety.

He explained that the camping grounds were in the “middle of nowhere” while they were “given food they had to ration.” They were in an “unliveable situation” surrounded by bugs.

During the day, it felt really hot, but at night, it was “freezing.” However, the villa “was insanely nice” and came with incredible views and an infinity pool. They couldn’t finish the feast they’d be given!

WATCH SURVIVING PARADISE ON NETFLIX NOW