











Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie), from iconic TV series Euphoria, won the award for “Best Fight” at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday as the two teens thrashed the other nominees like Spider-Man and Black Widow.

When Sydney accepted the award she had a sly dig at her co-star and made sure she had the last word. Reality Titbit has all the details on the award win as well as Cassie’s comment and fans’ funny reactions.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As Sydney went on stage to collect the golden popcorn award, she hilariously said:

Maddy might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never, ever been happier. Sydney Sweeney, MTV awards

The two former besties on the show were the only pair from a TV series to be nominated for the category and, as two high-school students, they were very different from the other nominees – who were literally superhuman characters.

Other nominations were the fight between Guy and Dude in video game action flick Free Guy as well as three epic battles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Black Widow vs the Widows in Black Widow, Shang-Chi’s bus fight in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the final battle involving all three Spider-Men from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Our #MTVAwards nominees for Best Fight battled it out and Cassie vs Maddy from @euphoriaHBO came out the winner 💥👊



Congratulations to @sydney_sweeney and @AlexaDemie! pic.twitter.com/JDVdY0h1o4 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

Fans had mixed reactions to the Euphoria girls’ win

Some fans thought the win was hilarious and were really proud of the girls for bagging the award. One person tweeted:

I hope Cassie and Maddie wins. Just the thought of it beating the others is funny. Twitter

Another said:

I hope Cassie and Maddie win the award, that fight scene was iconic, idek what anyone else says. Twitter

However, others had a different reaction, feeling as though the win was “disrespectful” to more complicated action sequences. One person said:

This over the Statue of Liberty battle? Really? Twitter

Another person angrily tweeted:

A cat fight won the best fight?! Surely not. Come on MTV. Twitter

I never even watched euphoria and I KNOW any fight in shang chi was better than this — BenClevelandfanpage (@BenClevelandFan) June 6, 2022

Female brawls have taken the award for past three years

2022 marks the third year in a row a female-led brawl has snatched the MTV trophy for Best Fight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. 2021’s winner was Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness’ finale fight from Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision, while 2019 and 2018’s Best Fight awards went to fights involving the titular characters of Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman and respective villains.

The iconic fight scene between Cassie and Maddie wasn’t the only Euphoria nomination either. In fact, it was the most nominated show this year, racking up six nominations. The HBO series was only surpassed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had seven noms.