As The Family Stallone premieres on Paramount Plus in May 2023, many viewers of the reality series are curious to know more about Sasha Czack. Sylvester Stallone has been married three times in his life and had a total of five children.

Nowadays, The Family Stallone fans will see the star appear on TV alongside his wife of 26 years, Jennifer Flavin. Throwing it back to Sylvester’s early days in the acting world, he was 28 years old when he first got married. So, let’s find out more about the woman who first had the Rambo actor’s heart…

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Who is Sasha Czack?

Sasha Czach is an actress who was born in 1950 in Chester, Pennsylvania per IMDb.

She appeared in movies such as Love of Life in 1951, and Rocky III in 1982. She also starred in a short called Vic in 2006 as Lily.

As well as starring in films as an actress, Sasha had other passions including photography, writing, and directing.

She’s now 72 years old and Sylvester is 76.

Sasha Czack and Sylvester Stallone’s marriage

In December 1974, Sasha Czack and Sylvester Stallone got married.

As two budding actors, the couple moved to LA and stayed together for nine years before splitting in 1985.

Sylvester went on to marry model and actress Brigitte Nielsen that same year. However, things didn’t work out for him and Bridgette.

Speaking of her marriage to the Rocky actor on Larry King in 2019, Brigitte said: “You can say a lot of good things about Sylvester, he’s a horrible husband, at least he was with me. But as a writer, as a producer, as a director, I take my hat off…”

Sasha and Sylvester welcomed two sons

Sasha Czack and Sylvester Stallone welcomed their first child, Sage Moonblood Stallone, in 1976.

Sage followed in his father’s footsteps and began acting in his younger years. He appeared alongside his father in films such as Rocky V and Daylight.

A heartbreaking time for the whole family, Sasha and Sylvester’s firstborn sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of 36. He passed away in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack.

Sage’s younger brother, Seargeoh Stallone, was born in 1979. In his early years old he was diagnosed with autism.

He’s now 44 years old and has three step sisters – Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

