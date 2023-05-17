Sylvester Stallone may be a Hollywood icon, but he’s now taking on reality TV with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The couple have been married for 26 years but they almost didn’t make it to the altar after an affair with a famous model.

Hulu has The Kardashians, but Paramount Plus has tapped another famous family for their latest reality series: the Stallones. Yes, the Sylvester Stallone.

The film icon is known for portraying tough characters in Rocky and Rambo, but reality show Family Stallone promises to show a side of Sylvester that the public has never seen: the family man.

He is joined by his wife, model Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. Flavin and Stallone met in 1988 before tying the knot in 1997, but they briefly split after the actor believed he fathered a child with another famous model.

Sylvester Stallone dumped wife Jennifer Flavin via ‘sloppy letter’

Born August 14, 1968, in Los Angeles, Jennifer Flavin is a former model who was signed by Elite Modeling Agency.

She met her husband in a Beverly Hills restaurant when she was 20 years old, while Sylvester was age 42. At the time, the latter had already been married twice and was a father to two sons, Sage and Seargeoh, with his first wife, Sasha Czack

The couple dated for five-and-a-half years until Sylvester dumped Jennifer via a FedEx letter in March 1994. Flavin recalled the note as a “pretty slopped six-page handwritten letter”, but it never revealed the reason for the split.

She only discovered why from her Elite agent days after receiving the letter: Stallone had been having an affair with 80s runway queen Janice Dickinson. She is best known as a judge on America’s Next Top Model and an I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant.

Janice gave birth to her daughter, Savannah Rodin, in February 1994 and it was widely believed to have been Sylvester’s child.

The Creed actor became engaged to Dickinson, but their relationship was called off after paternity tests confirmed that he was not the father. Film producer Michael Birnbaum was the parent.

Sylvester went on to date model Angie Everhart before reuniting with Jennifer. They married in May 1997.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin almost divorced

The Family Stallone, from Paramount Plus, portrays them as a tight-knit family, but Sylvester and Jennifer practically called it quits in August 2022. Flavin, 54, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage since their 25-year marriage was “irretrievably broken”, according to court documents obtained by Palm Beach Post.

The divorce proceedings were suspended one month later and Stallone is now placing his family life before his career.

Who are his ex-wives?

Stallone’s first wife was Sasha Czack, an actress and film director. Born July 17, 1950, Czack directed the 1996 film Long Lost Love and scored minor acting roles. She gave birth to their two children, Sage and Seargeoh, in 1976 and 1979, respectively.

The latter was diagnosed with autism when he was three years old. Sage passed away in 2012 due to heart disease. He was age 36.

Sylvester’s second marriage came in December 1985 to model and actress Brigitte Nielsen. They were only married for two years, but the divorce was highly publicized. Nielsen starred alongside her husband in Rocky IV and Cobra.

The Family Stallone is available to stream on Paramount Plus from May 17.