Sylvester Stallone was “grief-stricken” when his eldest son Sage suddenly passed away after a heart condition at the age of 36.

The Rocky actor and his family star in the reality series The Family Stallone which releases on Paramount+ on Wednesday, May 17.

The actor’s eldest son, Sage Stallone, died in 2012 after a sudden heart issue. Sylvester and his first wife Sasha Czack, welcomed Sage and a second son, named Seargeoh Stallone.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone was “grief-stricken” when his son passed away

Sage passed away at the age of 36. He was found dead at his home in Hollywood home on July 13, 2012, by a relative and staff member.

The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled Sage’s cause death of “natural causes” due to a heart issue. Officials said the health condition was related to blockage of the arteries.

Sylvester’s publicist Michelle Bega released a statement at the time and said the actor was “grief-stricken” about his son’s sudden death.

“Sylvester Stallone is devastated and grief-stricken over the sudden loss of his son,” the statement read. “His compassion and thoughts are with Sage’s mother, Sasha.”

Sylvester married Sage’s mother in 1974 before they separated in 1985.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sage appeared in films with his father

Sage followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in acting. He was also an aspiring filmmaker and producer.

He graduated from Montclair College Preparatory School, California in 2013 and studied film and arts at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

The father-son duo appeared together in Rocky V (1990), where Sage made his acting debut, and he also starred with his father in the 1996 action Daylight.

Sage was also a co-founder of his own company, called Grindhouse Releasing. As per its website, the company was “dedicated to the restoration and preservation of motion pictures historically held in very low regard.”

Sylvester said losing a child is “tough”

In a previous interview with NBC‘s Today, the 76-year-old actor opened up about his son’s death and said that tragedy is a “reality of life.”

“It’s tough, I mean, it’s very, very tough,” the Rocky actor said at the time.

Sylvester has three daughters from his third wife, Jennifer Flavin – Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarlet.

The Family Stallone debuts on Paramount Plus on May 17, with the first two episodes dropping on release day.