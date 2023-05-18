Sylvester Stallone is one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, so what is his net worth, and how does it compare to his family members?

It’s impossible to mention Sylvester Stallone‘s name without acknowledging his iconic roles as Rambo and Rocky Balboa, but with his new TV project, he may become reality TV king.

Stallone, 76, is venturing into the genre their his new family reality show, The Family Stallones. Starring the actor, his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters, the Paramount Plus series will present Sylvester in a way that the public has never seen: as a family man.

Throughout his five-decade career, the Creed star has appeared in over 80 productions and received several honors, including a Golden Globe, so an eye-watering net worth is no secret. But what is it exactly and how much was he paid for his major roles?

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+

What is Sylvester Stallone’s net worth?

Stallone’s net worth stands at an estimated $400 million in 2023. As expected, his biggest box office successes are Rocky IV and Rambo: First Blood Part II, both of which earned $300 million in the 1980s.

In 1985, he was paid $12 million for Rocky IV, which is the equivalent of $37 million today. The actor went on to earn $16 million ($50 million in 2023) for Rambo III, Rocky V, and The Expendables.

Unsurprisingly, he was among the highest-paid actors of the 80s.

Although his film career began to decline in the 2000s, Sylvester continued to earn millions. From 1976 – 2012, the critically-acclaimed star raked in $300 million in film salaries alone.

Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images

What is Jennifer Flavin’s net worth?

Jennifer’s net worth isn’t too shabby either: the former model has a $50 million net worth, meaning Sylvester’s fortune is eight times larger.

Flavin, 54, is Stallone’s third wife. They met in 1988 when she was about 20 years old and he was age 42.

She began modeling at age 19 after signing with Elite Modeling Agency, which, in 2023, is owned by another TV star: My Unorthodox Life‘s Silvio Scaglia.

My Family Stallone isn’t Jennifer’s first journey into reality TV; she appeared on American Gladiators, and The Contender – a boxing competition series.

The mom of three is also the co-founder and owner of the beauty brand, Serious Skin Care.