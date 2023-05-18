Sylvester Stallone has recently let viewers into his family life with his new show The Family Stallone, however, it appears his son Seargeoh, who was diagnosed with autism at three years old, is missing from the trailer.

The Rocky legend has moved over from the big screen to the small screen as he and his family star in the reality series The Family Stallone.

We take a look into Syl’s son Seargeoh Stallone amid the family debut on Paramount Plus.

Who is Seargeoh Stallone?

Seargeoh Stallone is Sylvester’s second eldest child, who he shares with his first wife Sasha Czack. Their eldest son Sage sadly passed away in 2012 after a sudden heart issue.

He was born in 1979 and was diagnosed with autism at just three years old. Since then, he has lived a life mostly out of the spotlight.

Sylvester Stallone and Sasha divorced in 1985 and he then went on to marry Rocky co-star Brigitte Nielsen that same year. They then got divorced two years later.

The actor’s three daughters who star in the show are with his current wife, Jennifer Flavin.

Sylvester and Sasha open up about their son Seargeoh Stallone’s autism diagnosis

In 1985, three years after Seargeoh’s diagnosis, Sylvester and Sasha opened up in an interview with People, as The Rocky actor called it ‘extremely sad.’

“To have a child in this predicament is extremely sad,” he said. “It’s almost like a radio station—he fades on and off of the signal.”

The couple revealed how they called him their “silent genius,” since he could draw, write letters and repeat certain words at an early age.

Of course, it wasn’t easy, as Sasha said: “We both broke down.” The diagnosis came at a time when Sylvester’s career was at an all-time high, as Rocky III had just been released.

“I knew that Sly couldn’t get as involved because of his work,” said Sasha. “We do what we have to do. So I just said, ‘Give me the money, and I’ll take care of it.’”

“It really was the turning point in Sasha’s life,” Sylvester said.

After Seargeoh Stallone’s diagnosis, The Stallones set up a research fund administered under the National Society for Children and Adults With Autism.

