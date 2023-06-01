SZA has opened up on her motivations for recently undergoing plastic surgery. After the singer rocketed to international stardom, she touched on insecurities she has harbored since before she was famous.

Born Solána Imani Rowe, SZA rose to prominence after the release of her critically-acclaimed album Ctrl (2017). The 33-year-old singer had been working in the music industry since 2011 having released several EPs and worked as a songwriting on her rise to fame.

For anyone who remembers Ctrl, you might recall how SZA touched on her physical insecurities. Particularly “sensitive ’bout having no booty” (heard on Garden) which the singer has now challenged by having a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL).

Here’s what SZA has said about getting plastic surgery done over the years in light of this recent revelation.

SZA says pictures before fame show she’s always had the same nose

Throughout her career, SZA has been hounded with speculations that she has undergone plastic surgery. But the Kill Bill singer has never shied from delving into her physical insecurities in her lyrics and as such, she has been candid about any cosmetic work done.

One of the leading speculations was that SZA had allegedly undergone a rhinoplasty. However, the singer had something to say about that when speaking to Teen Vogue.

“You can see in person that I don’t have a new nose. Go tell everyone. I don’t really care about my nose, it’s not a big deal, but what I didn’t realize is when I was heavier, my entire face changed,” SZA explained.

“You can look at all my baby pictures when I’m younger and my nose looks like this.” The Love Galore singer explained that changing makeup artists over the years meant that her face looked different under a different artist’s brush. SZA also explains that her changing physique made her face look different over the years.

Having a BBL was always in SZA’s plans

SZA opened up on getting a BBL in her ELLE cover story interview published Wednesday, May 31.

“I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else,” the singer said. “And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

But for anyone worrying that SZA caved to societal pressures, she revealed that she “always wanted” the results she has now “with less gym time.”

“I didn’t succumb to industry pressure,” SZA explained. “I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more…'”

‘That a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not’

Months before confirming she had a BBL procedure to ELLE, SZA seemingly confirmed it on the title track of her recent album, SOS.

She sings in the title track: “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.”

Safe to say, if SZA has any other cosmetic work done, it’s likely she’ll be straight-up in her lyrics.