









My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Way Thore has shocked fans with one of her latest Instagram pictures as she proves that she is the spitting image of her mom, Babs, when she was younger.

Whitney’s mother Babs is just as popular – if not more – as Whitney on the show and fans have loved seeing the younger pictures of her mother recently and they can’t believe the similarities.

Viewers on Instagram and Reddit have been discussing the similarities of the mother-daughter duo as Whitney shares a beautiful post celebrating her parents’ 45th wedding anniversary.

Young Babs Thore is “identical” to Whitney

Last week, Whitney posted a picture on her Instagram in celebration of her parent’s 45th wedding anniversary. In the picture, we got to see Babs and her husband when they were much younger. Whitney captioned the picture:

Two legends are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary today! Dad told me to make sure to tell y’all to tune in to the new season of #MyBigFatFabLife on Tuesday at 10/9c.

Fans in the comment section were quick to comment on the upcoming latest season, but more so on how similar Whitney looks to her mom. One fan said:

You look a lot like your Mom, Whitney! So beautiful …Happy Anniversary to your wonderful parents!

Another chimed in saying, “You can really see that you are your mom’s clone in this picture!!” With another saying, “OMG!! Babs looks exactly like you! Stunning!” Click here to see the post.

Babs’ recent health scare

As mentioned, fans of MBFFL have fallen in love with Whitney’s adorable parents, Glenn and Barbara (Babs) and the season 10 premiere left fans concerned for Whitney’s mother.

During the preview clip shared exclusively by People, Whitney’s father Glenn informed her over the phone:

We’re taking your mom to the emergency room. It’s scary.

Whitney then said to the camera, “I got a call from my dad. He said that my mother had another stroke. My heart just fell out of my body.”

In another Season 10 scene, Whitney sobbed in her car as she spoke to her father on the phone saying, “I can’t believe she’s taken a turn for the worse.” Whitney’s next comment scared fans as she said, “I saw mom today, and this is really it.” It’s no wonder fans were worried!

Thankfully, Babs’ health has improved since then. Season 10 Episode 4 featured the Thore family preparing to temporarily move Babs to an assisted living community.

Whitney thanked fans for their support

Fans of the show were nothing but supportive when the news broke about Babs’ health struggles and Whitney made a point of thanking MBFFL fans for their kindness. In an Instagram post she said:

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to support our family. I know I’ve been more quiet than usual on social media for the last six months. We’ve all been focusing on helping my mother recover as much as possible.

Whitney continued to share her love for her mother as well as her fans in the caption, saying:

She lights up every time a fan approaches her and she smiled so big when I told her Season 10 was premiering tonight. Seriously, thank y’all for loving my mother. She is my greatest gift and I love being able to share her with you. If you want to drop an encouraging word or a compliment or memory, I’ll read them to her. We love how much you love her. We are so proud of her.

