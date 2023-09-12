Rumors of Candace Owens appearing on The View are circulating again in 2023. The political commentator and presenter has fans of the ABC talk show divided as many contemplate the idea of her joining as a co-host. While some “adore” Candace, others don’t feel she’d be a fit for The View.

Since Barbara Walters created The View in 1997, the show has featured a variety of different co-hosts. In 2023, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro make up the show’s cast. The ladies returned for The View season 27 in September, it came after The View’s Book recommendations caused a splash this summer.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/ABC via Getty Images

‘Candace Owens on The View’ rumors swirl

On September 11 and 12, rumors are circulating on social media about Candace Owens appearing on The View.

The 34-year-old is the narrator of the recently released Convicting a Murderer on DailyWire+.

Despite being wrapped up in other projects, a fictional, satirical piece of text has some people believing that Candace is set to add more hosting roles to her resumé.

The blog post is titled: “Whoopi, Joy, and Sunny Threaten To Resign ‘Immediately’ If Candace Owens Joins The Panel.”

Where did the rumors come from?

In late August 2023, a fictional blog post was published on the internet which has some View fans thinking that Candace could be joining the ABC show.

The blog post reads: “Disclaimer: The following text is a satirical piece intended for humor and entertainment. The characters, actions, and events described are entirely fictional.”

The piece of text includes fictional quotes from current The View co-hosts.

Since being published, the article has been shared on social media which has seen some commentary emerging from fans over the subject.

The View fans divided over Candace Owens

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Despite the claims of Candace “appearing on The View” being false, fans are weighing in on Twitter over the rumors.

One wrote that they “absolutely adore Candace Owens,” while others expressed that they wouldn’t want to shake up the show’s current panel of co-hosts.

Another said: “My wish is for Candace Owens to spend just 30 minutes on “The View.”

One person Tweeted back in 2022: “Why do I get the feeling Candace Owens is going to end up on The View soon?”

More compared the combination of The View and Candace as being like “salt and snails.”

However, fans can rest easy as the rumors of her joining the show have emerged from an “entirely fictional” source.