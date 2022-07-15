











During the latest episode of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Tamara Judge alleged RHOBH star Denise Richards tried to “hit on her”.

The alleged scandal was one of Bravo’s biggest and best and fans are delighted it’s back, but this time it involves an Orange County resident! Reality Titbit has the story.

WWE Rivals | Trailer BridTV 10864 WWE Rivals | Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/SMrvD-l2kug/hqdefault.jpg 1052202 1052202 center 22403

Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tamara Judge believes Brandi

E! Online reports Brandi Glanville has remained adamant she and Denise Richards made out, although Denise strenuously denies the claims. Brandi made sure to get her allegations out on the July 14 episode of RHUGT in which she repeated her claims.

What surprised fans was that, despite being friends with Denise for more than ten years, Tamara Judge believed Brandi. During the episode Tamara said:

She actually called me when that went down. She said, ‘This is what’s happening, you’ve been on the show for many years, what do I do?’ I said, ‘If it’s not true then just say no, but don’t give it that much life. If you’re gonna fight it, it’s gonna make you look guilty.’

However, as we know, Denise did fight it through season 10 and, according to Tamara, Denise also denied any hook-up during a phone call. Tamara continued:

I said, ‘Are you sure?’ And she said, ‘I swear to you, it never happened. Brandi is lying.’ She completely denied it.

Tamara makes further claims

The ladies on RHUGT were wondering why Tamara would side with Brandi over someone she had known for ten years but then she spoke about an incident with Denise the previous year at BravoCon. Tamara claimed:

[Denise] hit on me, too. She kept sending me text messages, wanting me to go to her room, kept asking me to go to her room and I’m like, ‘Honey, I’m married.’

Tamara also claimed she thought Denise’s BravoCon behaviour was the main reason she reached out the following year for help with the Brandi drama. Tamara said:

I think she called me because she knew what happened and she was afraid that, I don’t know, maybe that I would say something. And clearly, I am right now.

Brandi and Denise’s alleged hook up

You probably all remember the alleged hook-up between Denise and Brandi, but let’s take a recap for those who don’t.

DailyMailTV reports Glanville, 47, claimed Richards, 49, began a secret affair after meeting on September 18, 2018, at Rande Gerber’s Café Habana in Malibu. Richards has adamantly denied all of Glanville’s allegations.

Glanville claimed her agent set up the meeting so Glanville could give Richards advice on joining RHOBH as he was taking her on as a client as well.

Denise has always denied these allegations.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Denise Richards for comment.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK