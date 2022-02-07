









Fans of TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters had almost lost faith in Tammy Slaton, but she’s proved them all wrong by sharing recent selfies of her significant weight loss. And she looks incredibly different.

A whole new woman, Amy Slaton’s sister has been the topic of concern ever since Season 3 aired. We saw her choose vaping and partying over trying to shed the calories and getting her steps up, which left fans worried.

Then when episodes stopped airing, it’s almost like something switched in Tammy. Her social media pages now show just how willing she is to transform her life and drop the weight she’s been carrying.

OMG: Tammy Slaton’s height is on fans’ minds as she towers over 1000-lb co-stars

1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC BridTV 6621 1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC 900478 900478 center 22403

Tammy stuns in weight loss pics

Just a day before this article, on February 6th, Tammy posted a photo of herself looking glowing. Her forehead has noticably become smoother as extra weight from her previous lbs have now dropped.

This was just one of a series of recent photos where she looks remarkably different. On January 27th, an unexpected post of Tammy wearing a full face of make-up is where she showed off her new weight loss.

Many noticed that her face and shoulders are now appearing much smaller than before. Her transformation still shows her wearing a tracheotomy to help her breathe, but if she continues to lose weight, this would usually be removed.

How much weight has she lost?

Tammy has lost 115 lbs since filming 1000-lb Sisters Season 3. She achieved the rapid weight loss while staying in a rehabilitation centre for 30 days, after she was placed into a medically-induced coma.

It came after her lungs collapsed, which led to her being unable to breathe and rushed to hospital in an ambulance. It was a tear-jerking moment for her family, including for her sister Amy Slaton.

Planning to stay in rehab for eight months – a much longer stint than her previous visit to the centre – Tammy is thought to be weighing around 534 lbs now, which has perhaps dropped even more since she was admitted.

LOOK: Where is 1000-lb Sisters filmed and have they always lived there?

Fans over the moon for Tammy

Since Tammy has been keeping fans updated with her weight loss, they have been congratulating her on finally shedding the pounds. Her Instagram comments are inundated with happy 1000-lb Sisters supporters.

A fan wrote: “You keep going sunshine!!! You have so much to offer so many people!!

“You are beautiful!!! So so proud of you. Love watching you win!“

Another said: “So glad you’re doing well and rocking the weight loss. Very proud of you *hugs*.”

“Tammy you have lost so much weight, go on girl you got this“, a supportive fan wrote to Tammy on Instagram. Despite facing some negativity online, the star is welcoming the praise from her viewers.

Dr. Smith has been the best therapist for Tammy so far.#1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/Ey77GLyuXK — winegal96 (@winegal96) January 31, 2022

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK